Avoid Automation Headaches: Unify Your Approach to Hyperautomation on a Single Platform

We’ve heard of challenges like virtual machine sprawl, where there are just too many VMs. But now we’re seeing automation sprawl starting to cause some headaches as well. Automation solutions aim to reduce management overhead and ensure that we bring more value to human capital. However, what happens when it’s just too much to handle? Between cloud systems, new application requirements, and new requirements around distributed architectures, managing automation is becoming more complex.

In comes hyperautomation to the rescue. In this Fast Chat, we explore how ServiceNow’s new platform makes automation easier to manage with emerging hyperautomation tools. The goal is to aggregate automation solutions onto a single, robust platform. Join us on this Fast Chat as we explore: