Avoid Automation Headaches: Unify Your Approach to Hyperautomation on a Single Platform

In this Fast Chat, we explore how ServiceNow’s new platform makes automation easier to manage with emerging hyperautomation tools.
ServiceNow
April 21, 2022


We’ve heard of challenges like virtual machine sprawl, where there are just too many VMs. But now we’re seeing automation sprawl starting to cause some headaches as well. Automation solutions aim to reduce management overhead and ensure that we bring more value to human capital. However, what happens when it’s just too much to handle? Between cloud systems, new application requirements, and new requirements around distributed architectures, managing automation is becoming more complex.

In comes hyperautomation to the rescue. In this Fast Chat, we explore how ServiceNow’s new platform makes automation easier to manage with emerging hyperautomation tools. The goal is to aggregate automation solutions onto a single, robust platform. Join us on this Fast Chat as we explore:

  • Key trends around automation and some of the new headaches these trends are causing
  • New examples of hyperautomation in the infrastructure, cloud, and application space
  • How hyperautomation solutions are driving customers' digital transformation and delivering concrete value
