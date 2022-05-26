As expected, Broadcom announced its plans today to acquire VMware. Various news sources say the company will spend $61 billion, making this one of the largest technology deals of all time. The largest previous deal involving a chipmaker was AMD's $34.1 billion takeover of Xilinx Inc.

Broadcom's products have been used for years in a wide range of consumer and industrial devices. Increasingly, data centers are envisioned as a source of growth for the company. That's where VMware comes in.

