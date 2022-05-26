informa
Broadcom Bolsters Enterprise Efforts with $61 Billion VMware Acquisition

Recently spun off VMware is to be acquired by Broadcom in the company's efforts to bolster its enterprise software presence.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
May 26, 2022
Credit: Pixabay

As expected, Broadcom announced its plans today to acquire VMware. Various news sources say the company will spend $61 billion, making this one of the largest technology deals of all time. The largest previous deal involving a chipmaker was AMD's $34.1 billion takeover of Xilinx Inc.

Broadcom's products have been used for years in a wide range of consumer and industrial devices. Increasingly, data centers are envisioned as a source of growth for the company. That's where VMware comes in.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

