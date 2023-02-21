informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Software & Services
4 MIN READ
Commentary

Elements of an Effective Software Supply Chain Strategy

Get a handle on your organization's software supply chain not only to comply with federal regulations but also to tighten security throughout that supply chain.
Anita D’Amico
VP of Cross-Portfolio Solutions and Strategy, Synopsys Software Integrity Group
Tim Mackey
Head of Software Supply Chain Risk Strategy, Synopsys Software Integrity Group
February 21, 2023
wooden blocks and woman stopping them from falling
Credit: Jo Panuwat D via Adobe Stock

Since President Biden issued an Executive Order on Cybersecurity (EO 14028) in May, the topic of securing software supply chains has increased in prominence, and public scrutiny.

Nearly all software is created from a vast ecosystem of open source and third-party components, each of which represents one supplier in the supply chain for that application. The software supply chain for most applications operates at a level of complexity that rivals that of any manufacturing supply chain. In fact, the 2022 Synopsys Open Source Security and Risk Analysis (OSSRA) report shows an average of over 500 suppliers in a typical commercial application.

As impactful as EO 14028 is becoming, it’s important to recognize that it isn’t the first set of guidance from the US government on cybersecurity, and that the US government isn’t the only government to issue cybersecurity guidance. What’s changed and made EO 14028 more impactful are the actionable items presented in it. As a result, software producers are rushing to comply with anticipated requirements that may be placed on them by multiple government entities and standards bodies, and their respective customers.

Since we’re in the early days of requirements related to EO 14028, it’s reasonable to assume that current processes may not meet the eventual contractual requirements. For example, the industry attention now given to a software bill of materials (SBOM) -- a requirement for medical device and automotive suppliers for several years and is now featured prominently in EO 14028 -- has spurred a lot of market activity to efficiently manage software patching.

Therefore, there is increasing activity surrounding software supply chain risk management (SSCRM) and SBOMs. To better understand this problem space, we surveyed the motivations for SSCRM and the market response. Our findings are gathered below.

To demystify SSCRM, we’ve created what we refer to as the 12 elements of an effective software supply chain strategy. These elements don’t focus on responsibilities solely within software producers, but instead recognize that everyone from the software creator to the user operating the software has a role to play when it comes to securing software supply chains. The 12 elements are shown in Figure 1, and it’s important to highlight that the order of these elements isn’t hierarchical, but adjacent elements are related.

Figure 1

The first grouping of elements deal with the asset inventory, SBOM, and provenance of the software. IT and operations teams are ultimately accountable for processes related to these elements. IT has a responsibility to properly patch any software that it manages, regardless of how that software was produced, or who the supplier was.

Since you can’t possibly patch software that you don't know you are running, these elements require that an inventory of software assets is maintained. Each piece of software will have its own set of dependencies, and an SBOM listing those dependencies aids in any impact analysis for a security incident such as the disclosure of a vulnerability within a dependency. In an ideal world, there is a patch for each disclosed vulnerability, and that patch must originate from the author or software producer. After all, using a patch found on the internet instead of an official patch is far more likely to introduce problems than solve them.

The second grouping of elements cover securing development environments, attestation of the integrity of the released software, and an understanding of any quality or security issues that might be present in the software. If these sound like the responsibilities of an application development team and their usage of DevSecOps or secure SDLC processes, you’re right. For example, if an organization hasn’t fully secured their development environment, there is no way that they can confidently attest to the integrity and functionality of any artifacts that such an environment produces.

The third grouping in the list covers regulatory and licensing noncompliance of software, along with unexpected functionality contained within the software. Each of these present problems for the team that buys or procures software, but they should also be front of mind for anyone downloading or using software. Non-compliance is a key concept here, as determining compliance requires an exhaustive review of software while non-compliance requires just one attribute to be out of compliance.

The final two elements relate to governance policy and reporting. No software is perfect, and over time even weaknesses in the best software could become exploitable. Proper policy definition and associated implementation of business controls allows for improved risk management of software supply chains. Such controls will naturally impact any of the first 10 elements and will be specific to how the application is used. Importantly, the usage context of the application should be factored into any approvals for a given software supplier, service, or library.

Properly managing the risks within software supply chains is more complex than simply creating an SBOM or requesting one from a supplier. By creating a software supply chain risk management process and workflows, it becomes easier to identify when risks within business-critical software change and how best to reduce the impact of changes in risk. Since risk flows between teams and processes within any business, the use of these 12 elements can help identify risk boundaries.

Security and Risk StrategyGovernment
Recommended Reading
Loading..
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
6 Worthless Security Tactics That Won't Go Away
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
The Blinking of ChatGPT
Joe Kugelmass, Dean of English, Ross School
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Top 10 Data Science Tools and Technologies
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Talking Cloud Journeys and Transition Lessons at Google NYC
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
CISO Role Undergoes Evolution as Jobs Grow More Complex
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Quick Study: Sustainability and ESG
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
The Future of HR Tech: How AI Is Transforming Human Resources
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Virginia Beach Using Sensor Data to Respond to Extreme Weather
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports