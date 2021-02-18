 10 Hot IT Job Titles for 2021 - InformationWeek

IT Leadership
News
3/10/2021
08:00 AM
Cynthia Harvey
Cynthia Harvey
Slideshows
10 Hot IT Job Titles for 2021

The technology job market is evolving. These are the roles most in demand right now.
Image: Pixabay
Image: Pixabay

The last 12 months have been something of a roller coaster ride for the technology labor market. A year ago, most IT teams were forced to make a sudden transition to supporting a primarily remote workforce. While they were still struggling to cope with this shift, US companies began laying off IT staff. According the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country lost 210,000 tech jobs between April and July. But then in August and September, companies began hiring again, adding 25,600 tech workers.

Given all that uncertainty, many IT professionals are wondering about their future career paths. Are their skills still in demand? Would they be able to find a new job if they needed to? And if not, what kind of skills and experience do they need to add to their resumes?

The good news is that technology workers are much better positioned to face the future than people who work in many other fields. In late 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) published a Future of Jobs Report that ranked the top 20 job titles with increasing demand. Twelve of the 20 are IT job titles.

But not all signs are equally positive.

Every year, staffing firm Robert Half Technology publishes a salary guide, and the 2021 guide highlights two key trends affecting the current IT job market. On the one hand, the transition to remote work and online sales has made companies more reliant than ever on technology. It says, "For many companies, technology has been a significant benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to continue working and serving customers. This has placed greater emphasis on the need for skilled technology professionals to support critical operations and strategic initiatives."

On the other hand, remote work means that employers can recruit job candidates from anywhere in the world. And that's increased competition for open positions.

So, what are the most in-demand job titles in these turbulent and unusual times? The following slides highlight 10 IT job titles likely to see significant growth in 2021 and beyond.

 

Cynthia Harvey is a freelance writer and editor based in the Detroit area. She has been covering the technology industry for more than fifteen years. View Full Bio

We welcome your comments on this topic on our social media channels, or [contact us directly] with questions about the site.
Slideshows
Flash Poll