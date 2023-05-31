informa
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
7 MIN READ
slideshow

10 Industries Hiring Tech Workers Now

Tech companies have been laying off workers at a rapid pace, but plenty of other industries are looking to hire those who’ve been let go.
Cynthia Harvey
Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
May 31, 2023
We are Hiring yellow speech bubble on blue background With Business Hire message.
Financial services kiosk, digital touchscreen terminal
Teamwork, data and women in office with overlay for online financial growth report for business partnership.
Vehicle to vehicle communication. Data exchange between cars.
Male professor Teaching University Students In Classroom
A wireless POS machine, a smartphone, sunglasses and houseplant on a purple background
Technology Modern Device Connection Network Concept
