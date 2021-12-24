Enterprise Tech 2022: What's Ahead for IT

Predicting the future got a lot harder in the last two years. A pandemic, supply chain crisis, the economic impact of these events, and a world in political turmoil has turned the world upside down and made it more difficult to predict the future based on recent history.

Over the last two years we’ve seen an acceleration of remote work, the “Great Resignation” of people leaving their jobs or careers, the bigger move from physical to online channels for shopping, plus the need for enterprise IT organizations to prioritize cloud and automation.

There’s been a lot of change already. The arrival of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, and our response to this new outbreak, is a new factor in the picture, too. Some tech giants are already canceling their in-person participation in the giant tech conference, CES.

Nonetheless, there are signals that organizations can monitor to gain an understanding of what may lie ahead and then make their plans to take advantage of opportunities to come. Where are we headed, and what actions do you need to take? We’ve collected just a few of the articles from the last few months that provide an outlook for the forces that will shape 2022 and beyond.

Here’s your guide to predictions for 2022:

Gartner: Top Predictions for IT Organizations and Users for 2022 and Beyond

Will bosses be eliminated? Will Africa become the new India? Will enterprises stop trying to collect so much consumer information?

CIO Agenda: Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI Investments Ahead

Enterprises that employed "business composability" were more likely to succeed during the volatility caused by the pandemic, according to Gartner. That volatility is here to stay, so now is the time to get ready

Cloud May See More AI, Face Increased Geopolitical Friction

Analysts at Gartner and Forrester respectively see the next few years bringing wider use of automation and elevated government involvement in the cloud sector.



Where IT Leaders Are Likely to Spend Budget in 2022

Digitalization, data utilization, IT speeds to market, and airtight security will be business and IT focuses for 2022 -- along with the never-ending pursuit of talent.

More Tech Spending Moves Out of IT

Enterprise technology spending is going up, but CIOs and IT leaders will have less of the budget to spend. Business units themselves are