 CIO Agenda for Right Now: Priorities a Year Into the Pandemic - InformationWeek

InformationWeek is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
AI/Machine Learning
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Centers
Cloud Infrastructure
Careers and Certifications
Network Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Careers
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
IT Leadership // CIO Insights & Innovation
News
3/11/2021
08:00 AM
Jessica Davis
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

CIO Agenda for Right Now: Priorities a Year Into the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do everything. Now it's time to assess the changes and refactor your operations and digital transformation plan.

Once primarily occupied with internal technology systems and supporting users of those systems, the CIO role has certainly changed over the last few decades. But most significant change has probably happened over the last 12 months, driven by circumstances. In that time, chief information officers have come to the rescue of organizations forced to operate in a new digital environment when so much of the physical environment shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes hit so many parts of the business, from how customers buy to how customer service is delivered. Organizations shifted workers from offices to home offices, setting them up with the equipment and technology needed to work securely in a remote location. Businesses that used to sell exclusively or primarily from physical locations suddenly needed to explore an expanded ecommerce operation. Logistics and delivery operations were turned upside down as ecommerce became a primary way for customers to buy.

Image: snowing12 - stock.adobe.com
Image: snowing12 - stock.adobe.com

All these changes and more put CIOs and other IT leaders in an important and influential role if they weren't there already. Sure, these executives had already been trending toward becoming more important advisors to the rest of the C-suite over the years. But now digital had become the central way of doing business, not some side project that we could spread out over the next five years and pull funding from during a lean year.

These changes are permanent. The move to digital is here to stay, and the business needs technology leaders to take it into the future.

"CIOs now have new responsibilities," said Terry White, an analyst at Omdia and author of Reinventing the C-Suite, in an interview with InformationWeek. "They are the transformation manager, business development manager, customer experience manager. There's a bunch of new roles that are not purely technology-related, but because the world has gone digital it is affecting every part of the business."

Terry White
Terry White

As we are now a year into the pandemic crisis, what are the new trends that CIOs should be looking at today? White put together a list and a report to help CIOs and their organizations sort out the priorities. At a high level, those priorities are summarized with five key messages.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a period of rapid change and challenges for organizations, and that has accelerated technological change. Future conditions will be significantly different from the past and even from the present, according to White.

Second, operating models have had to change. Now that the dust has settled, organizations will be using the rest of 2021 to review and consolidate all of the changes that have happened in organizations, White said.

Third, the pandemic has raised new business priorities. Work from home has been one of them. But deeper in that trend, the pandemic has disrupted traditional research conducted by business and has raised different priorities for innovators, according to White. Plus, the work-from-home trend will drive significant organizational changes. Remote leadership poses challenges for presence and influence, according to White. Leaders and managers will need to adapt their styles to encompass non-line-of-sight supervision and performance management.

Fourth, the CIO role has changed and will continue to change. Technology and the CIO's response to the pandemic, lockdown, and economic downturn, meant that many organizations were able to survive the initial crisis. White believes that CEOs will now expect CIOs to play a more strategic role in their organizations. In particular, CIOs will be asked to expand their non-IT responsibilities. White sees seven possible new responsibility areas for CIOs including business strategy, customer centricity, product development and support, business development, business resilience, agility at scale, and ecosystem enabling.

Finally, this year will continue to be challenging and disruptive. White advises CIOs to revisit their digital transformation programs and reprioritize them for current budgets and realities. While digital transformation was patchy before the crisis, now digital interactions are the most prevalent interactions in our everyday lives, White points out. For instance, more customers are browsing and ordering products and services online, more employees are working from home and also being recruited and interviewed online, business-to-business interactions are further online than before, and business travel has largely been replaced by online meetings.

CIOs need to take stock of all these changes in 2021 and develop an organization-wide digital transformation strategy, according to White.

"COVID has accelerated existing trends five-fold," White said. 

For more on CIO priorities right now, read:

IT's New Window of Opportunity to Tackle These Top Priorities

CIOs Face Decisions on Remote Work for Post-Pandemic Future

How CarParts.com Leveraged AIOps Strategy While Scaling Up

How CIOs Can Recruit More Women into IT

 

Jessica Davis is a Senior Editor at InformationWeek. She covers enterprise IT leadership, careers, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and enterprise software. She has spent a career covering the intersection of business and technology. Follow her on twitter: ... View Full Bio

We welcome your comments on this topic on our social media channels, or [contact us directly] with questions about the site.
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
News
Tech Skills, Coding Languages to Boost Your Salary
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor, Enterprise Apps,  3/3/2021
News
Ways to Take Representation of Women in Tech to New Levels
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer,  3/8/2021
Slideshows
11 Ways DevOps Is Evolving
Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer,  2/18/2021
White Papers
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
Video
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you.
Download This Issue!
Slideshows
Flash Poll