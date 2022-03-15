How Tech Services Can Combat the Great IT Resignation

(SPONSORED ARTICLE)

The accelerated digital transformation brought on by the pandemic has led to a surge in hybrid and remote workforces, new operational requirements, and a reduced talent pool due to the Great Resignation. As companies increasingly depend on IT to respond to changing working environments, this is one function that can’t fall behind.

According to Gartner, IT executives cited the talent shortage as the biggest barrier to adopting 64% of new technologies. This means IT teams lack the staff needed to help implement new technology essential to the success of the business. In response, CIOs are looking for supplemental support to handle IT’s day-to-day operational tasks to enable greater focus on higher value, strategic IT projects that will drive their business forward.

Among these lifeboats are technology providers and the professional and managed IT services they can offer that alleviate pressure on IT teams and combat the Great Resignation’s impact on day-to-day business.

Customized Professional Services for Internal IT Teams

Some of the most labor-intensive IT functions revolve around the device lifecycle, from configuring and deploying new technology to end users, to supporting that technology through end of life. If these functions are not better streamlined, especially in a remote environment, employee morale can suffer, leading to increased turnover.

Many of these functions can be offloaded to IT suppliers via customized solutions based on the scope of the organization’s needs. Such services include:

Configuration services. Devices can be completely configured before they ever leave the manufacturer’s factory with custom imaging, asset tagging, BIOS setting and more – thereby reducing the manual labor required by in-house IT teams to set up devices.

Deployments. Companies can drive productivity in any environment with near zero-touch device deployments performed remotely by their IT provider so PCs can be shipped directly to users. This enables employees to get up and running faster with little to no interference from IT staff.

Support. Outsourcing IT support services allows organizations to offload their IT help desk and user support functions to an IT provider who can offer more specialized end-to-end case management, relieving internal IT teams from the churn that comes with break/fix management.

These and other professional services can be provided on a project basis or can be managed over time by the provider, giving the IT team peace of mind while they focus on other strategic initiatives. However, before selecting an IT provider, CIOs will need to take a pulse of current operations to identify the best services to support their internal teams, business, and workforce.

Key Considerations When Deciding Which Services to Outsource

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to building an IT infrastructure. CIOs should consider the following questions:

How involved in the day-to-day do you want your IT department to be? What do you want your team to spend their time on? Leveraging external tech service providers gives IT leaders a lot of freedom to boost resources where they are most needed. This gives their internal staff the support they need to apply their skills in a way that will help the company grow and innovate. Determining which functions your internal IT teams should prioritize, and which can be streamlined can help narrow down the type of professional services they need.

What’s your appetite for risk? For companies that don’t specialize in tech, they are generally not well equipped to offer the robust IT support that their employees need today. Additionally, they can potentially encounter more risk with critical IT functions handled internally. In the event of disruption to existing IT processes, companies may encounter complex issues in attempting to update processes on their own. This is where a tech service provider can add immense value.

What do you need to modernize your workforce devices? An IT service provider with a broad portfolio can provide the latest technology to future-proof your business, the IT support needed to scale with your workforce, and provide routine refreshes. Investing in a better services solution can have long term financial and employee experience benefits.

Addressing the Great Resignation with Flexible IT Services

Having the flexibility to change an IT model can be very challenging for most companies to execute without external input. IT teams not built for widely distributed remote or hybrid support have been challenged with deploying, managing, supporting, and securing an increased number of remote endpoints, requiring more time and involvement from IT than ever before. Professional and managed services provided by a technology partner can help alleviate companies’ talent and innovation challenges by freeing up IT resources to allow more flexibility for growth, innovation, and transformation.

John Stamer is the vice president of international commercial services in Lenovo’s Solutions and Services Group. He has spent the past 10 years at Lenovo, most recently leading the Americas services business, and has held both strategic and operational roles responsible for the delivery and growth of the company’s IT services arm, both in the US and globally.