informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
4 MIN READ
Commentary

How to Handle an Infrastructure Audit

Infrastructure audits can highlight key areas where efficiencies and areas of growth can be made. But there are some pitfalls regarding internal IT staff that must be addressed ahead of time.
Andrew Froehlich
President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
January 31, 2023
Magnifier and keyboard. Concept of search and audit.
Credit: designer491 via Alamy Stock

For IT decision-makers, there will come a time when they should seek an external opinion regarding steps that should be taken to modernize IT architectures based on business goals. Infrastructure audits conducted by third-party consultants are a way to examine existing technologies and operating practices so they can better provide guidance. One unfortunate side effect of this audit process is that it can create a sense of apprehension for in-house staff who may initially be unwilling to embrace it. Let’s look at where these problems arise and how IT managers can properly set the stage when preparing for an infrastructure audit.

What Does an Infrastructure Audit Consist Of?

Given the growing reliance on technology for most businesses today, staying ahead of the competition is an important part of ensuring that outdated technologies and processes can be identified with alternative solutions that help strengthen current business goals along with new goals that C-suite executives wish to embrace. In many cases, certain technologies or inefficient processes can handcuff organizations or expose them to unnecessary risk.

Most IT infrastructure auditors use a straightforward process where existing systems, networks, and applications are reviewed to ensure that a business can cohesively utilize them and to ensure that the organization is not painted into a corner when looking at the prospect of future goals. Auditors will request a list of technologies that are used in production today and what features/functionality are incorporated. Additionally, the auditing team will request meetings with IT engineering and support staff as well as staff from other departments so they can assess whether a technology is producing optimal results. The outcome of the audit typically comes in the form of a written or verbal (or both) analysis of the entire infrastructure and provides insights regarding what is working and what can be improved upon.

Existing Processes Aren’t Necessarily Wrong

When describing the need for an infrastructure audit that’s conducted by an external consulting company, some in-house IT members may think that the need for it is because IT management believes they are doing something wrong. Because of this, IT managers should be sure to make the case up-front that the purpose of the audit is simply to put fresh eyes on technologies and process flows to help figure out how to create better efficiencies within their working environment.

The key point to highlight here is that consulting companies can tap into their vast experience gained through working with other enterprise clients which makes them more adept at understanding what processes and procedures work better than others. The job of the auditors is not to pick on existing processes and point out that there’s something wrong with what is being done today. Rather, it’s to highlight options to consider that have shown a proven track record within other organizations.

Recommended Replacement of Technologies

At the end of an infrastructure audit, it’s common for consultants to suggest replacing one or more technologies with another. For those that work exclusively with a certain technology and are highly proficient with them, there might be some trepidation regarding the suggestion that their technology be replaced with another. In some situations, it can lead some IT members to feel that migrating to -- or completely eliminating certain technologies -- is a sign that their skills will soon no longer be needed. It’s the job of the IT manager to dissuade these types of thoughts and to point out that new skills in new or existing technologies are a way for administrators and engineers to broaden and modernize their existing skills.

The Buck Stops With Us

The most important factor that should be instilled in IT staff is that the results of the audit and future roadmap are conducted and approved by the entire team. The guidance provided by the auditors are recommendations -- but acting on those recommendations is an internal process. Any suggestions that come from the audit process will be reviewed and assessed internally and only portions of it acted upon. Reminding staff that this is a team effort, and the audit is just one aspect of the decision-making process, helps to refine how their efforts can be used to propel the organization to new heights.

What to Read Next:

9 Ways CIOs Can Creatively Use IT Audits

Why the Mainframe Is a Mainstay of Hybrid IT Infrastructure

CIOs: Stop Spending on Bad Tech

Infrastructure
Recommended Reading
Loading..
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Sustainability Takes Flight in the Travel Industry
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
Will Your Company Be Fined in the New Data Privacy Landscape?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Top 10 Data Science Tools and Technologies
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
What's Next for T-Mobile After Yet Another Data Breach?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
How Will the AI Bill of Rights Affect AI Development?
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Royal Mail Posts Progress on Deliveries Following Cyber Incident Disruption
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
CIO Lessons Learned from Southwest Airlines’ Winter Plight
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Data Privacy Trends To Follow for 2023
Astrid Gobardhan, Data Privacy Officer, VFS Global
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports