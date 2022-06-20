informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Discover the latest in hybrid work trends, including new technologies - Learn more at Interop.com!
Event
SupportWorld Live: May 15-20, 2022 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
PreviousNext
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
1 min read
article

Internal Network Security Mistakes to Avoid

Network security begins at home. Here's how to effectively secure threats from within your organization.
John Edwards
Technology Journalist & Author
June 20, 2022
map of the world with security lock laid over it
Credit: Pixabay

An organization can implement all the best security tools, but security is ultimately a people problem. "Human error accounts for most data breaches," says Mike Mellor, vice president of cybersecurity consulting at network security firm Nuspire.

Ransomware attacks, for example, dominate the headlines and cost companies millions of dollars each year. "The most effective way to reduce the occurrence of these types of attacks is to train the users," Mellor advises.

Asset management is an important first step in securing an environment. "Unmanaged devices are one of the biggest internal network security mistakes an organization can make," says Devin Ertel, CISO of Menlo Security, a network security company. "Devices that aren’t under the control of the security and IT teams, but have access to the overarching network, cause a huge risk to the environment."

In past years, many organizations simply prohibited unmanaged devices. Times are changing, however. "The increase of remote, hybrid, and contracted work means that these unmanaged devices must be allowed on the network," Ertel explains. "As a result, security teams must ensure that their security stacks adequately protect them against the inherent vulnerabilities that are associated with unmanaged devices."

Read the Full Story on Network Computing

Security and Risk Strategy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Introducing the Two-Minute Toolkit Podcast
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
CIO Moves: Deere & Co's New CIO Talks Strategy, Trends, and Career Paths
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Cyber Resiliency: What It Is and How To Build It
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
InformationWeek Salary Survey: What IT Pros Earn
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Cloud Spending: How to Get a Grip on Cost Overruns
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
Bringing Your IT Staff Back to the Office
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
Introducing InformationWeek’s ‘DOS Won’t Hunt’ Podcast
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports