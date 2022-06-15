informa
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
1 min read
article

Introducing the Two-Minute Toolkit Podcast

One expert. One topic. A two-minute conversation to offer expertise on a single point of discussion in enterprise IT strategy.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
June 15, 2022
IMG_2544_(1).jpg
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Think you can boil down a crucial enterprise tech trend to a two-minute chat? Skip the boilerplate, focus, and talk to our audience. The clock is running.

The Two-Minute Toolkit is a short-form podcast, to complement DOS Won't Hunt, where experts, analysts, and technology providers talk about one trend, piece of advice, or occurrence in enterprise technology--but they only have two minutes from start to finish.

Listen to "That DOS Won't Hunt" on Spreaker.

Potential guests can contact me directly to discuss appearing on the Two-Minute Toolkit or the main DOS Won't Hunt podcast.

