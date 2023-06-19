Is Your 5G Service Slow? Join the Club

One of the great promises of 5G over previous wireless services like 4G, LTE, and 3G is its ability to deliver greater bandwidth and lower latency to support video, streaming, and other applications. And while most 5G users are seeing better performance over their older services, current 5G networks are not delivering anywhere near the performance the technology can theoretically deliver. And worse, over the last year, global 5G upload and download times have, on average, declined, according to speed-test data from the network diagnostics company Ookla.

When the technical specifications for the technical performance of 5G were presented by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in 2017, the top download speed was specified as 20 gigabits per second (GB/s). Currently, most 5G networks deliver 1 GB/s.

