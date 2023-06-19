informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
Crack the Code to Higher Earnings: Our 2023 Salary Survey Report Reveals All
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
PreviousNext
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
1 MIN READ
Feature

Is Your 5G Service Slow? Join the Club

Median 5G performance is declining globally in many early launch 5G markets. Here is a look at why and what might be done to address the issue.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
June 19, 2023
1G-5G dial
Credit: Naeblys via Alamy Stock

One of the great promises of 5G over previous wireless services like 4G, LTE, and 3G is its ability to deliver greater bandwidth and lower latency to support video, streaming, and other applications. And while most 5G users are seeing better performance over their older services, current 5G networks are not delivering anywhere near the performance the technology can theoretically deliver. And worse, over the last year, global 5G upload and download times have, on average, declined, according to speed-test data from the network diagnostics company Ookla.

When the technical specifications for the technical performance of 5G were presented by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in 2017, the top download speed was specified as 20 gigabits per second (GB/s). Currently, most 5G networks deliver 1 GB/s.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Report Calls Out ‘Inadequate’ Approach to Protecting US Infrastructure
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Former Uber CSO Sullivan on Engaging the Security Community
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Preparing for the Worst: Essential IT Crisis Preparation Steps
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
How Will AI Change the CISO Role?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
When a Bank Fails, Cyber Criminals Will Come Knocking
Alan Brill, Senior Managing Director, Cyber Risk, Kroll
John Bennett, Global Head of Government Affairs, Cyber Risk, Kroll
Why More Security Products Doesn’t Always Mean You’re More Secure
Sponsored by Lookout, Sundaram Lakshmanan, Chief Technology Officer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Misconfiguration Could Set Up Cyber Attacks
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
The Cloud Makes Everything Easy — Including Data Exfiltration
Sponsored by Lookout, Sundaram Lakshmanan, Chief Technology Officer
Generative AI in the Newsroom: Our Policy
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports