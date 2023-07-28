Keeping Up With Data Privacy Compliance: A Guide

Despite their recent popularity, large language models and generative artificial intelligence (AI) have quickly turned into a data privacy nightmare. Samsung’s early use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, resulted in leaked internal data, and Verizon (among others) banned the chatbot over the “risk of losing control of customer information, source code, and more.” In this sense, the benefits of data privacy compliance are twofold: reducing (1) potential impact of data breaches and (2) unauthorized access to your company’s private intellectual property.

But AI is far from the first compliance challenge in the history of data privacy. Over the past 18 years, we’ve seen data breaches, location tracking, and new consumer data protections.

