IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
1 MIN READ
Industry Trends

Keeping Up With Data Privacy Compliance: A Guide

In this Tech Insight Report, we explore how pivotal moments in data privacy history inform the future of compliance and offer expert tips to keep up with data management best practices.
InformationWeek Staff
Contributor
July 28, 2023
dataprivacy-_Illia_Uriadnikov-alamy.jpg

Despite their recent popularity, large language models and generative artificial intelligence (AI) have quickly turned into a data privacy nightmare. Samsung’s early use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, resulted in leaked internal data, and Verizon (among others) banned the chatbot over the “risk of losing control of customer information, source code, and more.” In this sense, the benefits of data privacy compliance are twofold: reducing (1) potential impact of data breaches and (2) unauthorized access to your company’s private intellectual property.

But AI is far from the first compliance challenge in the history of data privacy. Over the past 18 years, we’ve seen data breaches, location tracking, and new consumer data protections.

In Keeping Up With Data Privacy Compliance: A Guide, you’ll learn how these pivotal moments in data privacy history are informing the future of compliance measures and driving best practices for future-proofing your data management and governance strategy.

