Speaker Spotlight: risk3sixty's Christian Hyatt on Offensive Security and Empowering the Next Generation of IT Professionals

The need to enhance operations can drive businesses to reroute their idea of security. Implementing new processes can allow fresh ideas and perspectives to mesh with technology that seemingly updates at the speed of sound.

If you're constantly reacting, then you're probably late to any ransomware party. It’s no secret that globally, businesses and their reputations rely on a keen balance of availability and security. Availability is your best ability that drives revenue, but it could come at a strategic cost, making backups and recovery more critical than ever.

When considering Christian Hyatt’s upcoming keynote detailing how to respond to a ransomware attack, we wanted to know more about how to be proactive before the storm. Is it as simple as setting priorities within a risk assessment?

“I'm working with our OffSec Director, Cory Wolff, who has been the pen test space for decades. He leads the Red Team Village at Defcon and Black Hat, and between him and me, we've helped a lot of organizations with risk, ransomware, or breaking into their company through pen testing and red teaming. We'll dive into some of the red team, blue team scenarios and that means Cory will walk through as a hacker. How would he actually get in?

Everything from doing reconnaissance, to getting that initial entry point, to wreaking havoc, to encrypting the data. I'm going to take the blue team stance and talk about some of those things you can do along the way. I'm hoping that by providing some of that context – their attack and your defense, the audience will get some of those talking points that they need to take that back to their own organization and escalate the issue to make it a priority.”

Risk3sixty has focused on empowering the next generation of IT professionals by working with the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University to provide real-world experience through internships. Attracting and potentially retaining talent in the tech industry can positively impact future plans.

“We can impact young people trying to choose their own career and then trying to let them know that cybersecurity and consulting is just a huge opportunity. We've chosen to invest in that and I'm really proud of the work that our team has done on campuses throughout Georgia. We're very fortunate to be in Atlanta and have such a good university system to work with.”

