Tech Briefing: A CIO Primer on Key Emerging Technologies

Enterprise IT leaders are often straddling two disciplines. There’s technology on one side and there’s business on the other side. You are in a role where you need to understand the benefits and capabilities of some of the newest technologies and the emerging technology trends. But at the same time, you don’t have to know every programming language or how to configure every piece of infrastructure.

But you do have to be able to explain these new and emerging technologies in language the rest of the C-suite will understand. In some cases you may recommend against jumping into a new technology that doesn’t make sense for your business or industry at this particular point in time, and you will need to explain why. In other cases you may want to consider whether certain use cases in a particular technology make sense for your enterprise.

If a technology does make sense for your organization, perhaps you need to explain it to your peers at the executive level so that they have a grounded sense of the benefits for the business.

Whatever the case, there will always be new technologies emerging, and as the technology expert, you need to stay up to date on what they are and what they can do for your enterprise. With that in mind, we’ve collected the following series of tech briefings on various technologies that have gained momentum over the last year. Use these tech briefings to get up to date on the technologies that could shape your enterprise’s future.

Explaining Data Fabrics to the CEOs: How and Why

To compete in the future, enterprises need fast answers and the ability to share uniform information to everyone. That's why IT leadership must garner support for data fabrics now.

Why You Need a Data Fabric, Not Just IT Architecture

Data fabrics offer an opportunity to track, monitor and utilize data, while IT architectures track, monitor and maintain IT assets. Both are needed for a long-term digitalization strategy.

What is Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)?

Need strong cybersecurity, low e-commerce friction, and easier identity management administration? CIAM promises to straddle the B2C and B2B environments, boost security and privacy, and improve the consumer experience.

A CIO's Introduction to the Metaverse

The metaverse has arrived. Here's what CIOs need to know about it -- from business use cases, to risks, to vendor offerings from companies such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Facebook.

How to Avoid the Leading Cloud Migration Mistakes

Moving operations into the cloud doesn't have to be a floating nightmare. Avoiding five common migration mistakes will help ensure a smooth and fast transition.

3 Ways CIOs Can Enable Innovation Within a Hybrid Workforce

Preserving the momentum of innovation activities and generating new ones is a riddle that many CIOs needed to solve in the hybrid workplace.

Machine Learning Basics Everyone Should Know

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, neural networks. ML terms are often used synonymously, but their differences are important to understand.

What CIOs Need to Know About Graph Database Technology

Here's a look at how graph database technology, together with AI, can help enterprises solve complex problems in an era of ever-growing data.

Continuous Delivery: Why You Need It and How to Get Started

Continuous delivery gains momentum as IT seeks to deliver new features and fix defects faster and more consistently.