informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Cyber Resilience in Uncertain Times | December 1, 2022
Alert
We Need Your Help: SD-WAN & SASE Survey!
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
3 MIN READ
News

Tech Job Market, Remote Work Stay Strong Amid Mixed Signals

Tech giants may be in the midst of layoffs, but the US Bureau of Labor Statistics October job report showed a strong tech job market and continued growth for remote jobs. CompTIA's chief research officer offers perspective on the mixed signals.
Jessica Davis
Senior Editor
November 10, 2022
umbrella on split screen with one side rainy and the other side sunny
Credit: Miro Kovacevic via Alamy Stock Photos

What the heck is going on with the technology job market right now? Technology company executives are preparing for a recession with layoffs at companies such as Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta and Twitter. And yet simultaneously, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics job report last week revealed that tech companies actually added 20,700 workers in October. An analysis from technology industry association CompTIA said that October marked the 23rd straight month of job growth in the Labor Statistics job report.

What’s Going On?

“It’s undoubtedly a difficult market to read with the ongoing pattern of mixed signals,” says Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. “The Federal Reserve remains intent on slowing the economy, which will inevitably mean a corresponding slowing in the labor market to some degree. Each month many are bracing for the worst, and hiring keeps defying expectations.”

Here’s a closer look at some of those mixed signals:

  • After a five-month slide, employer job postings for new tech hiring rebounded in October, with nearly 317,000 openings -- 10,000 higher than in September.
  • Across the entire economy, tech occupation jobs declined by 116,000 but remained positive for the year.
  • The unemployment rate for tech occupations increased a tenth of a point to 2.2%.

According to CompTIA, in the tech industry, most new hiring happened in three sector categories: IT and custom software development (+8,800); other information services including search engines (+6,800); and computer and electronic products manufacturing (+4,500).

Herbert says that there have also been significant job gains in telecom and data processing/ hosting/ cloud infrastructure sectors.

“This could be viewed as corroboration of the macro trend toward technology integration whereby companies rely on interconnected systems spanning network infrastructure, applications, data, services, and then, cybersecurity underpinning it all,” Herbert says.

There’s demand for technology not just in tech itself, but also across all sectors and business functions across the economy, he adds.

What About Remote Work?

Plenty of business leaders, including tech company leaders, are talking about a return to office, at least on a hybrid basis. Maybe they want workers to come back three days a week and work from home for two. Recent Omdia research shows a minority of business leaders pushing for a full return to the office at pre-pandemic levels. But is that really on the horizon for the technology workplace after more than two years of remote work for many?

In spite of the talk of recession and whispers from some business leaders about using economic conditions to force a return to the office, the overall job market hasn’t gotten that message yet, the new job numbers show. Remote work shows no sign of slowing down, according to the CompTIA analysis. Job postings for tech positions that specify remote work or work from home continue to rise with a year-to-date rate of 34% compared to 27% in 2021 and 22% in 2020. Remote work seems here to stay, at least for the current moment.

What do these mixed trends portend for 2023? Will we see a stronger move for return to office? Will tech employment remain solid?

“The December jobs report will be telling in terms of how the next six months will look on the labor front,” Herbert concludes.

What to Read Next:

Could Elon Musk’s Staff Purge Create a ‘Twitter Mafia?’

IT Job Opportunities for the Semi-Retired

CIOs Face IT Spending Squeeze, Security Woes, Higher Expectations in 2023

IT Life: Living as a Tech Professional
Recommended Reading
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Ukraine Cybersecurity Message at BlackBerry Security Summit
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Could Elon Musk’s Staff Purge Create a ‘Twitter Mafia?’
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
The Future of Work: Optimizing Hybrid for 2023
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
How Security Teams Can Successfully Navigate Geopolitical Risks
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
October 2022 Global Tech Policy Bulletin: From Twitter’s New Management to Big Tech Lobbying Scandals
Carlo Massimo, Political Reporter and Columnist
IT Job Opportunities for the Semi-Retired
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
4 Tips to Reduce Cloud Emissions and Save Energy
Justin Keeble, Managing Director of Global Sustainability, Google Cloud
Why the Cloud Is the Quickest Way to Business Agility
Kevin Sullivan, Global and US Oracle Alliance Leader, PwC
New CISA Goals Tackle Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports