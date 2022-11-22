informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Cyber Resilience in Uncertain Times | December 1, 2022
Alert
We Need Your Help: SD-WAN & SASE Survey!
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
1 MIN READ
News

Two-Minute Toolkit: Optimizing E-Commerce for Black Friday

Vercel’s CEO, Guillermo Rauch, offers insight on the pressure e-commerce faces maintaining fast, reliable digital storefronts during the busy shopping season.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
November 22, 2022
IMG_2544_(1).jpg
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday a few days away, many e-commerce sites are already trying to ramp up traffic that converts to more sales -- but what if lagging storefronts get in the way?

In the early days of e-commerce, some retail sites crumbled during the holidays, suffering sluggish response times and crashes as shoppers flooded online. Consumers may be even less tolerant these days for slowdowns and broken websites during peak holiday shopping periods. The expectation of placing orders fast through mobile and other devices has ramped up with the opportunity to capture sales narrowing with customer attention spans.

The availability of scaling data storage, cloud-based services, and other resources should make it easier for e-commerce to adjust with increased demand, yet there may always be room for further digital improvement.

Guillermo Rauch, Vercel’s CEO and founder, spoke in the latest Two-Minute Toolkit about some of the concerns e-commerce companies face during the holidays with rising traffic, the need to convert visits to sales, and maintaining digital storefronts that can deliver during peak hours.

Data InnovationCloud Computing & InfrastructureDigital BusinessExecutive Insights & InnovationIT StrategyEnterprise Agility
Recommended Reading
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports