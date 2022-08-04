informa
What Can Network Managers Do About Cloud Outages? (Not Much)

Better observability tools can help net managers maintain some resilience to cloud service outages, but provider misconfigurations and DNS infrastructure issues are out of their control.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
August 04, 2022
Over the last year or so, major outages at cloud, Internet, and content delivery network providers significantly disrupted operations at businesses ranging from local mom-and-pop stores to international companies.

Anxiety about such outages was high among the respondents to this year’s InformationWeek/Network Computing survey of 300 IT professionals involved in managing networks. More than half of the respondents said they were concerned or very concerned about the impact of cloud outages on their network operations. Such concerns were justified in that the leading cause of network availability in the last year was a significant outage due to an incident at a third-party provider.

