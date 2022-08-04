Over the last year or so, major outages at cloud, Internet, and content delivery network providers significantly disrupted operations at businesses ranging from local mom-and-pop stores to international companies.

Anxiety about such outages was high among the respondents to this year’s InformationWeek/Network Computing survey of 300 IT professionals involved in managing networks. More than half of the respondents said they were concerned or very concerned about the impact of cloud outages on their network operations. Such concerns were justified in that the leading cause of network availability in the last year was a significant outage due to an incident at a third-party provider.

