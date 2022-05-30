informa
Will US Businesses Leverage 5G in Canada?

Expansion-minded US enterprises, and those hurt by weak supply chain links, can find 5G-driven alternatives closer to home.
May 30, 2022
Hamstrung by Covid-disrupted supply chains, some U.S. businesses are looking to shorten and localize the systems. The answer for IT managers could be north of the border, where our second-largest trade partner Canada is also using 5G to create a digital economy.

But although the top 5 Canadian carriers are working to deploy 5G networks, they lag their counterparts here in the U.S., which can present challenges for enterprises looking to expand and enhance operations in Canada.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

