Building the SOC of the Future

by Dark Reading

Feb 10, 2021

No matter what your industry, your organization's size, or the number of work-from-home staff you have, there is a growing need to monitor your systems for potential threats—and have the capacity to respond quickly in the event of a compromise. To build out this capacity, many enterprises are building or expanding their security operations centers (SOCs) to improve their ability to detect and respond to cyber threats. In this special report, experts offer insight and recommendations on how to build a next-generation SOC, and what tools and skills you may need to outfit that SOC to respond to today's most current threats and online exploits.



Inside this report:

Why and How to Understand Your Cyber Attackers

How Advanced Attackers Take Aim at Office 365

Criminals Turn to IM Platforms to Avoid Law Enforcement Scrutiny

Mobile Phishing Attacks Increase Sharply

Targeted Discovery: Why Attack Surface Management Isn't Enough

The information submitted is collected by both Informa Tech and our sponsor Infoblox. Click here to view our sponsor's privacy policy.



This report is sponsored by:

