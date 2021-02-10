Tech Library is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

TECH DIGITAL RESOURCE LIBRARY
COMPANY DIRECTORY

Building the SOC of the Future

by Dark Reading

Feb 10, 2021

No matter what your industry, your organization's size, or the number of work-from-home staff you have, there is a growing need to monitor your systems for potential threats—and have the capacity to respond quickly in the event of a compromise. To build out this capacity, many enterprises are building or expanding their security operations centers (SOCs) to improve their ability to detect and respond to cyber threats. In this special report, experts offer insight and recommendations on how to build a next-generation SOC, and what tools and skills you may need to outfit that SOC to respond to today's most current threats and online exploits.

Inside this report:

  • Why and How to Understand Your Cyber Attackers
  • How Advanced Attackers Take Aim at Office 365
  • Criminals Turn to IM Platforms to Avoid Law Enforcement Scrutiny
  • Mobile Phishing Attacks Increase Sharply
  • Targeted Discovery: Why Attack Surface Management Isn't Enough

The information submitted is collected by both Informa Tech and our sponsor Infoblox. Click here to view our sponsor's privacy policy.

This report is sponsored by:

Research Report

Dark Reading


RECOMMENDED RESOURCES
State of DevOps 2021
2021 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR)
How five organizations are elevating WFH into a long-term strategy
Defending Against Critical Threats
Simplify Your Application Security
SANS 2021 Cyber Threat Intelligence Survey
How to Optimize Your Windows 10 Defense Strategy
Best-in-Class Security Operations and What it Takes to Get There
Powering Digital Transformation
Automation as the Kill Switch to Malicious Bot Attacks
A Practical Guide to Enabling 5G Deployments