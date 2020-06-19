The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It

by Dark Reading

Jun 19, 2020

For most enterprises, the increasing use of the Internet has created new business opportunities, greater efficiencies, and a greenfield for innovation. However, online attackers have launched a wide range of Internet-borne attacks, ranging from DDoS to cloud data leaks to infiltration of e-commerce sites. And with the world relying more heavily on Web-based communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, new threats are emerging. This report by Dark Reading and sponsored by CyCognito, describes some of the latest attacks and threats emanating from the Internet, as well as advice and tips on how your organization can mitigate those threats before they affect your business.



This report will cover:

• How cyberattackers are adapting their own techniques to more effectively compromise businesses using work-from-home models

• How to defend against attackers that abuse cloud services, Web APIs and agile development

• What security questions you should ask to companies that provide your e-commerce, content management, collaboration, hosting, cloud storage and other online services

• Why it is essential for businesses to identify the blind spots in their computing environment