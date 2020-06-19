Tech Library is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

TECH DIGITAL RESOURCE LIBRARY
COMPANY DIRECTORY

The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It

by Dark Reading

Jun 19, 2020

For most enterprises, the increasing use of the Internet has created new business opportunities, greater efficiencies, and a greenfield for innovation. However, online attackers have launched a wide range of Internet-borne attacks, ranging from DDoS to cloud data leaks to infiltration of e-commerce sites. And with the world relying more heavily on Web-based communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, new threats are emerging. This report by Dark Reading and sponsored by CyCognito, describes some of the latest attacks and threats emanating from the Internet, as well as advice and tips on how your organization can mitigate those threats before they affect your business.

This report will cover:
• How cyberattackers are adapting their own techniques to more effectively compromise businesses using work-from-home models
• How to defend against attackers that abuse cloud services, Web APIs and agile development
• What security questions you should ask to companies that provide your e-commerce, content management, collaboration, hosting, cloud storage and other online services
• Why it is essential for businesses to identify the blind spots in their computing environment

Research Report

Dark Reading


RECOMMENDED RESOURCES
Questions to Ask in Evaluating a Deception-Based Cybersecurity Solution
How to Plan for Endpoint Security Against Ever-evolving Cyberthreats
The Future of IT Network Security
Guide to Enabling a Work from Anywhere Organization
Dirty Little Secrets of Business Intelligence: Six Challenges to Adoption
The 2021 Threat Hunting Report
Brand Protection During a Global Pandemic
Addressing Complexity and Expertise in Application Security Testing
2021 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR)
The Five Major Security Pitfalls of WFH and How to Solve Them
2021 State of ITOps and SecOps Report