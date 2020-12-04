Tech Library is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today’s Enterprises

by Dark Reading

Dec 04, 2020

COVID-19 has created a new IT paradigm in the enterprise — and a new level of cybersecurity risk.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an entirely new range of cybersecurity risks for enterprises in 2020. Thanks to the overnight shift of workers moving to home bases, organizations saw new threats to things like home networks, mobile devices, and collaboration tools.

Dark Reading's 2020 Strategic Security Survey shows that a high percentage of organizations are struggling to minimize these unexpected risks. A majority of the respondents to our survey expressed confidence in their ability to assess and manage enterprise cyber-risk. However, our data also show that organizations face a slew of challenges — many of them related to COVID-19 — that could undermine risk management efforts in the coming year.

Download Dark Reading's Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises report for a detailed look at how enterprises are assessing and managing cyber-risk under the new normal.

