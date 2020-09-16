Tech Library is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem

by Dark Reading

Sep 16, 2020

In 2019, enterprises encountered a wide range of new exploits and threats, as well as new challenges associated with online privacy issues and regulations. How will these organizations be investing their cybersecurity budgets and staffing in the next 12 months? What tools and best practices do they consider most important, and which emerging technologies are they implementing? This report, one of three to come out of Dark Reading's annual Strategic Security Survey, offers insight on how security professionals plan to invest in cybersecurity, and how they are prioritizing their resources.

Research Report

Dark Reading


