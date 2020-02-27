State of Cybersecurity Incident Response

by Dark Reading

Feb 27, 2020

Every day, enterprises wrestle with cybersecurity compromises of all sizes and types, ranging from simple viruses to complex, targeted online attacks. To successfully defend their data, IT organizations are developing teams, tools, and processes to quickly respond to new cyber threats and compromises--but not all of them are succeeding. Many security leaders appear to be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Many organizations lack dedicated staff for handling incident response functions. And the heightened awareness around cyber incident response, some organizations' definition of a "security incident" may overlook significant events.



In this Dark Reading Report, "How Enterprises Respond to the Incident Response Challenge," we find out:



• How enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes

• How enterprises research potential compromises and respond to new breaches

• What tools and processes enterprises use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.