2020 State of Cybersecurity Operations and Incident Response

by Dark Reading

Aug 14, 2020

In recent years, enterprises have responded to a growing volume of sophisticated cyber-attacks by building security operations centers (SOCs) and incident response programs. Faced with this growing number of exploits, a shortage of trained workers, and the growing sophistication of online attackers, security operations teams were under enormous pressure at the outset of 2020.



In March, however, these challenges were compounded when the coronavirus pandemic focused most organizations to turn desktop-oriented IT environments into remote, work-from-home, and mobile environments



In this in-depth report, Dark Reading and Omdia Research present the results of a detailed survey of SOC staff, incident response teams, and other IT security professionals. This report provides unique data on the activities, attitudes, and concerns of security operations teams, including insights on what's working -- and what isn't -- in the SOC.



