How Enterprises Are Developing Secure Applications

by Dark Reading

Mar 03, 2021

One of the most common ways cybercriminals breach enterprises is by finding security vulnerabilities in the applications they use. The last year delivered a plethora of security challenges. Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices. Additionally, the increase in attacks by cybercriminals who took advantage of the expanded attack surface as a result of COVID-19 work-from-home mandates made it a trying time for cybersecurity teams.



Download Dark Reading's new report How Enterprises Are Developing Secure Applications to read about the challenges in adding security to the latest app development processes, such as DevOps and agile. The report also highlights how cybersecurity teams and app dev teams are working together, as well as what tools enterprises are using to identify potential vulnerabilities during application development or in already-deployed software.

