Interop ITX: 9 Bonus Events - InformationWeek

Commentary
3/31/2017
08:00 AM
Marcia Savage
Marcia Savage
Commentary
RELATED CONTENT

Interop ITX: 9 Bonus Events

If you are going to May's Interop ITX conference in Las Vegas, don't miss all the fun stuff.

When planning for Interop ITX, it's easy to get immersed in the educational schedule with all its sessions, summits, and workshops. After all, it's five days' worth of top-notch content led by some of the most well-known experts in the industry.

But there are a number of special events happening alongside the conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas that you also won't want to miss. They include an AI Theater, a fun run, poolside yoga, and of course, parties. The folks who organize Interop ITX have worked hard to provide some fun and games alongside all the learning, so you'll have plenty of enjoyable activities outside of the conference sessions.

Moreover, these events give you ample networking opportunities – one of the big benefits of live conferences. Where else can you meet up with so many like-minded IT folks from around the world (about 3,000 from more than 15 countries)? By networking, you might learn something that helps you solve that nagging problem in the data center, or open the door to the next step in your career. The possibilities are endless.

[Read more about Marcia Savage's inventory of Interop ITX fun on Network Computing.]

Image: Network Computing
Image: Network Computing


Marcia Savage is the managing editor for Network Computing, and has been covering technology for 15 years. She has written and edited for CRN and spent several years covering information security for SC Magazine and TechTarget. Marcia began her journalism career in daily ... View Full Bio
