informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
AI/Machine Learning
1 MIN READ
Commentary

What Just Broke?: Digital Ethics in the Time of Generative AI

Generative AI further complicates an already muddled dynamic for news outlets and anyone who seeks sources that can be verified.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
February 16, 2023
IMG_1924-topaz-denoise-faceai.jpg
Should we become comfortable with generative AI as a replacement communicator?
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

A recent in-person event started off with the usual keynote address from a CEO onstage who paused to share a video testimonial from one of their clients. Pretty standard stuff until the speaker onstage revealed that the “testimonial” we had just watched was actually an AI story -- generated from a very real company and based on real information but it was all still a digital creation.

This drew a few chuckles from the audience and, later on when more video testimonials were featured, someone in the audience questioned if those were AI stories as well.

While some of the folks enjoyed a mild laugh about it, a deep concern creased my brow.

“Where do we draw the line for digital ethics and authenticity?”

Listen to the full episode of "What Just Broke" for more:

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOData InnovationDigital BusinessExecutive Insights & InnovationIT StrategyEnterprise Agility
Recommended Reading
Loading..
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
6 Worthless Security Tactics That Won't Go Away
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
The Blinking of ChatGPT
Joe Kugelmass, Dean of English, Ross School
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Top 10 Data Science Tools and Technologies
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Talking Cloud Journeys and Transition Lessons at Google NYC
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
CISO Role Undergoes Evolution as Jobs Grow More Complex
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Quick Study: Sustainability and ESG
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
The Future of HR Tech: How AI Is Transforming Human Resources
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Virginia Beach Using Sensor Data to Respond to Extreme Weather
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports