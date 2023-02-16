What Just Broke?: Digital Ethics in the Time of Generative AI

A recent in-person event started off with the usual keynote address from a CEO onstage who paused to share a video testimonial from one of their clients. Pretty standard stuff until the speaker onstage revealed that the “testimonial” we had just watched was actually an AI story -- generated from a very real company and based on real information but it was all still a digital creation.

This drew a few chuckles from the audience and, later on when more video testimonials were featured, someone in the audience questioned if those were AI stories as well.

While some of the folks enjoyed a mild laugh about it, a deep concern creased my brow.

“Where do we draw the line for digital ethics and authenticity?”

