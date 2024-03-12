You may believe that generative AI isn’t ready for sensitive enterprise use. (Google Cloud’s security advisor would agree with you.) Yet, that’s not stopping many businesses from using the technology anyway, for everything from marketing to software coding. And while today’s GenAI tech may still be immature, the fast pace of AI innovation means that there will be more sophisticated, more secure tools coming soon.

So, naturally, all the players in the tech want a piece of the GenAI market. Since OpenAI released ChatGPT, all the tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and AWS have entered the race. Could any of them overtake OpenAI (the company that made ChatGPT a household name)? There’s a cattle call of generative AI startups to watch now, but what are their fates? Will they fade into irrelevance, rise to dominance, settle into a satisfying stability, or be gobbled up by Tech Giants scrabbling over everything that contains a whiff of GenAI?

However, there aren’t just new generative AI companies themselves growing; there are industries growing in reaction to AI. IT departments -- recognizing that their hardware might not be up to the task of running AI workloads -- are looking for AI chips. Businesses are readying themselves for AI-related legal challenges, privacy compliance snags, and ethical quagmires by seeking specialized services. (Quite possibly there will be cyber incident response companies touting their enterprise “singularity defense management” platform before 2025.)

With such opportunity, risk, and volatility at play, how should CIOs invest in GenAI now?

We’re devoting this week’s coverage to that question. Just don’t expect any easy answers.

Check out our first two articles:

Ripples of Innovation and New Business Needs from GenAI's Splash

By Joao-Pierre Ruth, Senior Editor, InformationWeek: Generative AI may have set off a cascade of additional resources needed to sort out how to best take advantage of this technology.

How to Budget for Generative AI in 2024 and 2025

By Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter: How can enterprises choose GenAI tools that work for them and create a budget?

Come back each day this week for other articles in our special coverage:

10 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 2024

By Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek: There are almost too many AI startups to count as the field’s popularity explodes. InformationWeek takes a look at some notable entries to watch this year.

Can Anyone Be a Realistic Competitor for OpenAI?

By Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter: OpenAI has dominated the GenAI market since it came onto the scene with ChatGPT, but it is still early in the game.

A Lesson in Nightshade and Defenses Against GenAI Content Abuses

By Joao-Pierre Ruth, Senior Editor, InformationWeek: Is there a way to find truth and protect art amid the digital mirages AI produces, sometimes blatantly without consent?

The Courtroom Factor in GenAI’s Future

By Joao-Pierre Ruth, Senior Editor, InformationWeek: Developers of generative AI as well as businesses that use it may be targets of liability when plaintiffs cry foul of the technology.

