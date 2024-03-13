Sponsored By

10 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 2024

There are almost too many AI startups to count as the field’s popularity explodes. But InformationWeek takes a look at some notable entries to watch this year.

Shane Snider

March 13, 2024

10 Slides
Close-up 3d rendering humanoid robot's hand holding virtual rocket launch on blue background

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst onto the scene in 2022, the public’s immediate fascination and widespread use pushed business demand for comprehensive generative artificial intelligence adoption. That demand, along with billions of dollars in investments, has opened the door for countless AI startups.

News of relatively new companies getting huge investment boosts have become daily updates as companies race to get in on the AI gold rush. It’s hard not to think of the dot com explosion of the 1990s. With daily AI headlines fighting for attention, it can be hard to separate noteworthy startups. For businesses, finding the right use cases will be key to unlocking AI’s enterprise potential.

According to Statista, AI’s market size will hit nearly $306 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow up to $739 billion by 2030. While the players may change and consolidate over time, the overall market growth is not expected to slow anytime soon. That leaves a huge opportunity for startups looking to cash in on the AI race.

In the following slides, InformationWeek dives into the increasingly competitive world of enterprise AI startups.

About the Author(s)

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Close-up view of a medical stethoscope seen on a doctors computer keyboard
Cyber Resilience
How Ransomware Fallout Is Rippling Through the US Health Care SystemHow Ransomware Fallout Is Rippling Through the US Health Care System
byCarrie Pallardy
Mar 7, 2024
8 Min Read
3D rendering of a yellow cartoon robot thinking about something.
Machine Learning & AI
Causal AI: AI Confesses Why It Did What It DidCausal AI: AI Confesses Why It Did What It Did
byPam Baker
Mar 1, 2024
7 Min Read
burnt pieces of toast in toaster
Cyber Resilience
The Psychology of Cybersecurity BurnoutThe Psychology of Cybersecurity Burnout
byRichard Pallardy
Feb 22, 2024
15 Min Read
Illustraton of Hacker stealing information from computer
Cyber Resilience
2023 Ransomware Payments Hit $1.1B Record2023 Ransomware Payments Hit $1.1B Record
byCarrie Pallardy
Feb 15, 2024
6 Min Read
Computer mouse and Words 'Sign up' drawn in white chalk on a gray chalkboard
Cyber Resilience
Sign Up for InformationWeek's New Cyber Resilience NewsletterInformationWeek is Launching a New Cyber Resilience Newsletter
byInformationWeek Staff
Jan 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports