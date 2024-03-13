10 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 2024
There are almost too many AI startups to count as the field’s popularity explodes. But InformationWeek takes a look at some notable entries to watch this year.
March 13, 2024
When OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst onto the scene in 2022, the public’s immediate fascination and widespread use pushed business demand for comprehensive generative artificial intelligence adoption. That demand, along with billions of dollars in investments, has opened the door for countless AI startups.
News of relatively new companies getting huge investment boosts have become daily updates as companies race to get in on the AI gold rush. It’s hard not to think of the dot com explosion of the 1990s. With daily AI headlines fighting for attention, it can be hard to separate noteworthy startups. For businesses, finding the right use cases will be key to unlocking AI’s enterprise potential.
According to Statista, AI’s market size will hit nearly $306 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow up to $739 billion by 2030. While the players may change and consolidate over time, the overall market growth is not expected to slow anytime soon. That leaves a huge opportunity for startups looking to cash in on the AI race.
In the following slides, InformationWeek dives into the increasingly competitive world of enterprise AI startups.
