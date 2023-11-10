Sponsored By

Israel vs Hamas concept flags on a wall with a crack. Hamas and Israel political conflict, economy, war crisis, relationship, trade concept
Machine Learning & AI
Deepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza WarDeepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza War

The war on information is growing. The battle between Israel and Hamas has pushed it into a new realm.

bySamuel Greengard
Nov 10, 2023|
5 Min Read
blocks leading up to a happy face
Data Management
4 Steps to Minimize Customer Communication Errors and Improve CX4 Steps to Minimize Customer Communication Errors and Improve CX
byMatt Swain
Nov 10, 2023
4 Min Read
Green Balloon about to be burst by a needle held by a businessman's hand in a pinstripe sleeve.
IT Leadership
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble BurstsTech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
byBrandon Taylor, Jessica Davis
Nov 10, 2023
1h 31m Read
Cartoon character figurine - Eric Cartman from South Park
Machine Learning & AI
Cartman v Jetson: ‘South Park’ Warns of Overreliance on AppsCartman v Jetson: ‘South Park’ Warns of Overreliance on Apps
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Nov 9, 2023
Green planet earth covered with grass city skyline. Sustainable source of electricity, power supply concept
Sustainability
4 Technologies Primed To Address Energy Transition Agendas4 Technologies Primed To Address Energy Transition Agendas
byManish Sharma
Nov 9, 2023
6 Min Read
technology person working with hardware in a data center
IT Infrastructure
Considering a Career as an IT Hardware Engineer?Considering a Career as an IT Hardware Engineer?
byJohn Edwards
Nov 8, 2023
4 Min Read
Teamwork leadership business concept or employee poaching symbol as a group of running businesspeople shaped as two heads meeting together.
IT Leadership
An Ethical Approach to Employee Poaching
An Ethical Approach to Employee Poaching
Nov 8, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMary E. Shacklett
hands holding gears
IT Leadership
Is Your Company Prepared for Tech Shifts with Upskilling?
Is Your Company Prepared for Tech Shifts with Upskilling?
Nov 8, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byScarlett Howery
3D rendering of a satellite orbiting the earth
Cyber Resilience
Seeking Security and Opportunity in the Satellite Cold War
Seeking Security and Opportunity in the Satellite Cold War
Nov 7, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Success is on the horizon. Shot of a young businesswoman holding binoculars.
Cyber Resilience
New Tech Horizon: Influence of Women in Security and Privacy
New Tech Horizon: Influence of Women in Security and Privacy
Nov 7, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byRachel Morris
Man wrestles with steer as cloud of dust picks up.
Cyber Resilience
Getting Aggressive with Cloud Cybersecurity
Getting Aggressive with Cloud Cybersecurity
Nov 6, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
America at night viewed from space with city lights showing activity in United States.
IT Leadership
10 Rising US Tech Hubs to Know About
10 Rising Tech Hubs to Know About
Nov 3, 2023
|
10 Slides
byShane Snider
Safe deal concept in futuristic style.
IT Leadership
Where Does Cybersecurity Fit Into the Acquisition Process?
Where Does Cybersecurity Fit Into the Acquisition Process?
Nov 3, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byCarrie Pallardy
cloud cutouts on a sky blue background
IT Infrastructure
Fast-Tracking Performance Issues When Migrating to the Cloud
Fast-Tracking Performance Issues When Migrating to the Cloud
Nov 3, 2023
|
4 Min Read
bySander Barens
graphic showing the processes that go into DevSecOps
Software & Services
Larry Maccherone Explains How to Rescue a Struggling DevSecOps Program
Larry Maccherone Explains How to Rescue a Struggling DevSecOps Program
Nov 2, 2023
|
6 Min View
byBrandon Taylor
Silhouette of a businesswoman standing on the top of a mountain with success flag. successful business woman concept
Cyber Resilience
Conquering Cyber Risk Management as a Transformational CISO
Conquering Cyber Risk Management as a Transformational CISO
Nov 1, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byFrank Kim
Runaway Horses by Frank Schoonover, published in American Magazine, Novembert 1914, p. 21 New Britain Museum of American Art
Machine Learning & AI
Hire or Upskill? The Burning Question in an Age of Runaway AI
Hire or Upskill? The Burning Question in an Age of Runaway AI
Nov 1, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byPam Baker
Drawing of a city built out of greenery.
Sustainability
How to Become a Sustainable, Green IT Organization
How to Become a Sustainable, Green IT Organization
Nov 1, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byInformationWeek Staff
Cartoon drawing of business team lifting up a growth chart.
IT Leadership
Is Now the Perfect Time for CIOs to Grow Their Teams?
Is Now the Perfect Time for CIOs to Grow Their Teams?
Nov 1, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byInformationWeek Staff
A robot predicting the future of technology with a crystal ball.
Machine Learning & AI
ChatGPT: Benefits, Drawbacks, and Ethical Considerations for IT Organizations
ChatGPT: Benefits, Drawbacks, and Ethical Considerations for IT Organizations
Nov 1, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byInformationWeek Staff
Profile photo of Cribl CEO Clint Sharp
IT Leadership
Cribl CEO on Building ‘Switzerland of Observability’
Cribl CEO on Building ‘Switzerland of Observability’
Nov 1, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byShane Snider
Green and black matrix-style coding with a black and white overlay like a cracked screen exposing the inside of a device.
IT Automation
Eve Logunova-Parker Details Agile’s Role in the Age of IT Automation
Eve Logunova-Parker Details Agile’s Role in the Age of IT Automation
Nov 1, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byBrandon Taylor
Close-up of rusty chain links.
IT Leadership
IT Must Clean Up Its Own Supply Chain
IT Must Clean Up Its Own Supply Chain
Oct 31, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byMary E. Shacklett
statue of Socrates (469-399 BC). Classical Greek Philosopher.
Software & Services
Applying the Socratic Method to Build Versus Buy
Applying the Socratic Method to Build Versus Buy
Oct 31, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byGilad Shriki
Cloud hovers over a man in distress due to his cloud service sitting at his work desk with his desktop and laptop open
Incident Response
Exploring Cloud Crisis Management Solutions
Exploring Cloud Crisis Management Solutions
Oct 31, 2023
|
6 Min View
byBrandon Taylor
Adopting a Digital-First Strategy for Improved IT Operations
Adopting a Digital-First Strategy for Improved IT Operations
Oct 30, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byAndrew Graf
Professional headshot of Sherelle Moore.
IT Leadership
Sherelle Moore on Global Network Defense, Entrepreneurship, and Outage Solutions
Sherelle Moore on Global Network Defense, Entrepreneurship, and Outage Solutions
Oct 28, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byBrandon Taylor
birds flying and breaking the chain
Machine Learning & AI
Unleashing the Power of AI By Leveraging Unstructured Data
Unleashing the Power of AI By Leveraging Unstructured Data
Oct 27, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byBen Kus
Drone Quadcopter Flying and Inspecting Construction Site.
IT Leadership
Integrating Tech in Construction Is an Investment, Not a Cost
Integrating Tech in Construction Is an Investment, Not a Cost
Oct 26, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byRose Morrison
Conceptual caption State Of Emergency acknowledging an extreme condition affecting at a national level
IT Leadership
Big Tech Blackouts During Times of Conflict
Big Tech Blackouts During Times of Conflict
Oct 25, 2023
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business process management technology concept.
IT Leadership
CTOs Look to Regain Control of the IT Roadmap
CTOs Look to Regain Control of the IT Roadmap
Oct 25, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byNathan Eddy
neon arrow pointing up
IT Leadership
Tech Leaders: Reinvigorate Tech Capability to Create Sustainable Growth
Tech Leaders: Reinvigorate Tech Capability to Create Sustainable Growth
Oct 25, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byChristopher Gilchrist
Warped, Spiraling Clock face on blue background
Machine Learning & AI
How Do We Manage AI Hallucinations?
How Do We Manage AI Hallucinations?
Oct 24, 2023
|
11 Min Read
byRichard Pallardy
Closeup of plastic toys in a sandbox - conceptual sandbox level
IT Leadership
How to Find Success Within an IT Sandbox
How to Find Success Within an IT Sandbox
Oct 24, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byMary E. Shacklett
Maze or labyrinth. Strategy and decision making concept.
IT Leadership
Making Smarter Decisions: A Marriage of Art and Science
Making Smarter Decisions: A Marriage of Art and Science
Oct 24, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byDenise Moulton, Michael Kemp

