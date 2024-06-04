2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI

2023 was full of economic contradictions. Record profits. Massive layoffs. It was also the year AI possibly saved (or sacrificed) IT. Get the free 2024 IT Salary Report here.

June 4, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
Mohd Izzuan Roslan / Alamy Stock Photo

Continued job uncertainty stemming from massive and sustained layoffs in IT during a loudly hailed booming economy is taking a toll on IT professionals.

Overall job satisfaction is down from the 2023 IT Salary Report, and more than half of respondents in the latest InformationWeek IT Salary Report rated their stress as a 6 or higher on a 10-point scale.

That said, work-life balance wasn't even close to the top of the list of what matters most to respondents about their jobs. Only 23% (a drop from 46% in last year's survey) marked work-life balance as a job priority. Instead, base pay topped the list—as companies raked in profits and employees saw massive layoffs and relatively small raises.

Find out how you compare:

  • Salary Parity

  • Gender Pay Gap

  • Non-Salary Benefits

  • Stress Level

  • Job Perks

  • Raises & Bonuses

Get the data you need to make smart IT management and career decisions. Download this free report now to continue reading and prepare for the year ahead!

