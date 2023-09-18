2023 IT Salary Report: Pay Increases Despite Economic Pressures2023 IT Salary Report: Pay Increases Despite Economic Pressures
2022 was a boon year for IT salaries. 2023 came in ominously, but that storm is unlikely to last long. Download the free 2023 IT Salary Report here.
September 18, 2023
Despite rising labor costs, economic inflation, and companies making an effort to cut back, the outlook for IT professionals is positive. Companies are increasing pay, and they are committing to advances in pay parity and diversity hiring.
However, as IT departments look to automate processes to save money, will technologies like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot result in a loss of IT jobs? Time will tell whether this new class of AI and other new technologies will result in replacing IT professionals, and IT pros seem to be aware of that fact.
Find out how you compare:
Salary Trends
Raises & Bonuses
Salary Parity
IT Career Paths
Job Satisfaction
Gender Pay Gap
Get the data you need to make smart IT career or management decisions. Download this free report today!
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Smart IT Service Management - Minimizing Resource Strain on the IT Service Desk TeamAug 25, 2023
Unlocking Maximum Productivity: AI-Powered Document Redaction & GenAI InnovationAug 30, 2023
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
[Virtual Event] DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient SecuritySep 14, 2023
Editor's Choice
Smart IT Service Management - Minimizing Resource Strain on the IT Service Desk TeamAug 25, 2023
Unlocking Maximum Productivity: AI-Powered Document Redaction & GenAI InnovationAug 30, 2023
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
[Virtual Event] DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient SecuritySep 14, 2023