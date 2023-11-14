Sponsored By

Latest News

How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel

Nov 14, 2023

Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts

Nov 14, 2023

SolarWinds Fires Back at SEC Fraud Charges

Nov 10, 2023

Deepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza War

Nov 10, 2023
thumbnail
Cyber Resilience

How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel

How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel

Regulation is a fact of life in cybersecurity and with new rules coming at a faster pace globally, CISOs are facing increasingly complex regulatory challenges.

Nov 14, 2023|
3 Min Read
Close up of electrocardiograph with stethoscope and pacemaker
Cyber Resilience
The Unique Cyber Vulnerabilities of Medical Devices
The Unique Cyber Vulnerabilities of Medical Devices

Nov 14, 2023

Artificial Intelligence and conversational chatbots businesses digital technology interact with applications
Machine Learning & AI
How to Choose a Qualified AI Adviser
How to Choose a Qualified AI Adviser

Nov 14, 2023

Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

Latest Stories

Cyber Resilience
How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel
How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel
Nov 14, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byShane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Close up of electrocardiograph with stethoscope and pacemaker
Cyber Resilience
The Unique Cyber Vulnerabilities of Medical Devices
The Unique Cyber Vulnerabilities of Medical Devices
Nov 14, 2023
|
13 Min Read
byRichard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Artificial Intelligence and conversational chatbots businesses digital technology interact with applications
Machine Learning & AI
How to Choose a Qualified AI Adviser
How to Choose a Qualified AI Adviser
Nov 14, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Green Balloon about to be burst by a needle held by a businessman's hand in a pinstripe sleeve.
IT Leadership
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Nov 14, 2023
|
1h 32m Read
byBrandon Taylor, Jessica Davis
data flowing from a faucet
Data Management
How to Safely Delete Obsolete Data
How to Safely Delete Obsolete Data
Nov 13, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Futuristic, hologram or woman in metaverse on purple background gaming, cyber or scifi on digital overlay.
Data Management
Quick Study: Humanizing and Dehumanizing the Digital Experience
Quick Study: Humanizing and Dehumanizing the Digital Experience
Nov 13, 2023
|
8 Min Read
byJames M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
SolarWinds Corporation logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Cyber Resilience
SolarWinds Fires Back at SEC Fraud Charges
SolarWinds Fires Back at SEC Fraud Charges
Nov 10, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byShane Snider , Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Israel vs Hamas concept flags on a wall with a crack. Hamas and Israel political conflict, economy, war crisis, relationship, trade concept
Machine Learning & AI
Deepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza War
Deepfakes Get Weaponized in the Gaza War
Nov 10, 2023
|
5 Min Read
bySamuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
Okta logo visible on display screen.
Cyber Resilience
Latest Okta Breach: Stolen Credentials and Third-Party Risk
Latest Okta Breach: Stolen Credentials and Third-Party Risk
Nov 10, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byCarrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Robot reading a map to a data center
IT Infrastructure
How Data Center Infrastructures Must Change to Support AI
How Data Center Infrastructures Must Change to Support AI
Nov 10, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byNetwork Computing, Contributor
More Stories

Latest Commentary

Picture of Gerard Lavin
Gerard Lavin

Field CTO

IT Leadership
IT Needs a Seat at the Table in M&A
Nov 15, 2023|
4 Min Read
Picture of Curtis Simpson
Curtis Simpson

CISO

Machine Learning & AI
4 Ways AI Is Rocking This CISO’s World
Nov 14, 2023|
7 Min Read
Picture of John Larson
John Larson

EVP and AI Practice Lead

Machine Learning & AI
The US of AI for Good
Nov 13, 2023|
5 Min Read
Picture of Matt Swain
Matt Swain

Head of Communications Insights and Experience

Data Management
4 Steps to Minimize Customer Communication Errors and Improve CX
Nov 10, 2023|
4 Min Read
Picture of Manish Sharma
Manish Sharma

Vice President, Energy

Sustainability
4 Technologies Primed To Address Energy Transition Agendas
Nov 9, 2023|
6 Min Read
Picture of Scarlett Howery
Scarlett Howery

Vice President, Public Workforce Solutions

IT Leadership
Is Your Company Prepared for Tech Shifts with Upskilling?
Nov 8, 2023|
4 Min Read
More Commentary
Special Cybersecurity Reports, Sponsored By Tenable
a matrix of hexagonal tiles with silhouettes of people on them. some people are red with malicious eyes, representing cyber attackers.
Cyber Resilience
IDC's Market Shares Report Ranks Tenable No. 1 in Worldwide Device Vulnerability Management

IDC ranks Tenable as #1 in worldwide Device Vulnerability Management 2021 market share for the fourth consecutive year.

oct 6, 2023|
1 Min Read
Cyber Resilience3 Real-World Challenges Facing Cybersecurity Organizations
oct 6, 2023||
1 Min Read
Cyber ResilienceSeven Benefits of a Unified Exposure Management Platform
oct 5, 2023||
1 Min Read
Read More Cybersecurity Coverage

Latest Podcasts

More Episodes
Cartoon character figurine - Eric Cartman from South Park
Machine Learning & AI
Cartman v Jetson: ‘South Park’ Warns of Overreliance on Apps
Cartman v Jetson: ‘South Park’ Warns of Overreliance on Apps

Nov 9, 2023

Conceptual caption State Of Emergency acknowledging an extreme condition affecting at a national level
IT Leadership
Big Tech Blackouts During Times of Conflict
Big Tech Blackouts During Times of Conflict

Oct 25, 2023

A sculpture of the Greek god Atlas holding the world stands in Rockefeller Center across the street from St Patrick's Cathedral in New York City
IT Leadership
Techno-Optimists, ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ and Elitism of Ideas
Techno-Optimists, ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ and Elitism of Ideas

Oct 19, 2023

from John Edwards

quantum computing abstract
Cyber Resilience
Will Quantum Computers Become the Next Cyber-Attack Platform?
Will Quantum Computers Become the Next Cyber-Attack Platform?

Oct 10, 2023

Robot inserts the missing puzzle in cloud.
IT Infrastructure
How AI is Transforming Cloud Computing
How AI is Transforming Cloud Computing

Oct 9, 2023

Shadowy figure depicted behind binary data.
Data Management
How to Gain Control Over Shadow Analytics
How to Gain Control Over Shadow Analytics

Oct 3, 2023

See More

In-Depth Research

Close-up view of a new semiconductor microchip in the gloved hand of computer scientist.
IT Infrastructure
Are We in a Chips Crisis?
Are We in a Chips Crisis?

Sep 19, 2023

Pen filling out paper form with the question: "Are you at risk for cyberattacks?"
Cyber Resilience
2023 Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report: How CIOs Are Dueling Disaster in 2023
Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report: How CIOs Are Dueling Disaster

Sep 19, 2023

IT Leadership
2023 IT Salary Report: Pay Increases Despite Economic Pressures
2023 IT Salary Report: Pay Increases Despite Economic Pressures

Sep 18, 2023

See More

Cyber Resilience

puzzle pieces coming together overlaid on a city block
IT Leadership
IT Needs a Seat at the Table in M&A
IT Needs a Seat at the Table in M&A

Nov 15, 2023

Cyber Resilience
How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel
How CISOs Can Navigate Cybersecurity Regulations: Forrester Panel

Nov 14, 2023

Close up of electrocardiograph with stethoscope and pacemaker
Cyber Resilience
The Unique Cyber Vulnerabilities of Medical Devices
The Unique Cyber Vulnerabilities of Medical Devices

Nov 14, 2023

See More
Resources
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers