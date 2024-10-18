Beyond the Election (Part 1): Preparing for New Tech Directives

What changes in policy and leadership among tech policymakers must organizations plan for with an election on the horizon?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

October 21, 2024

The looming presidential election holds the potential to bring new leadership not only to the White House, but also to the agencies and regulatory bodies that could affect technology development and deployment in the United States.

There might be new executive orders, and enforcement of new regulations on technology. What if the change of administration brings a loss of tech knowledge among agencies and policymakers?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Pierre DeBois, founder of Zimana; and Gary Barlet, public sector CTO for Illumio, discuss the potential considerations organizations may face with changes that might come under a new administration.

How much does federal policy and regulation affect technology use and operations by enterprises and other organizations? Will it become more difficult for tech creators and enterprises that use such tech to relate to policymakers? What must the country “get right” for technology and business to thrive?

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive

Aug 26, 2024

Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes

Aug 19, 2024

Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers

Aug 22, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues

Aug 20, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports