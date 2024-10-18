Beyond the Election (Part 1): Preparing for New Tech Directives

The looming presidential election holds the potential to bring new leadership not only to the White House, but also to the agencies and regulatory bodies that could affect technology development and deployment in the United States.

There might be new executive orders, and enforcement of new regulations on technology. What if the change of administration brings a loss of tech knowledge among agencies and policymakers?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Pierre DeBois, founder of Zimana; and Gary Barlet, public sector CTO for Illumio, discuss the potential considerations organizations may face with changes that might come under a new administration.

How much does federal policy and regulation affect technology use and operations by enterprises and other organizations? Will it become more difficult for tech creators and enterprises that use such tech to relate to policymakers? What must the country “get right” for technology and business to thrive?

Listen to the full podcast here.