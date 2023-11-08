Sponsored By

Man wrestles with steer as cloud of dust picks up.
Cyber Resilience
Getting Aggressive with Cloud Cybersecurity

Cloud cybersecurity should be addressed proactively in order to detect lurking vulnerabilities before threat actors can attack. Here’s what IT leaders need to know to get the upper hand on cloud cybersecurity.

byJohn Edwards
Nov 6, 2023|
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
Unleashing the Power of GenAI: Future-Proof Your Cloud Strategy
byBret Greenstein
Nov 6, 2023
4 Min Read
cloud cutouts on a sky blue background
IT Infrastructure
Fast-Tracking Performance Issues When Migrating to the Cloud
bySander Barens
Nov 3, 2023
4 Min Read
ESG concept with modern windmills situated amidst white clouds and a blue sky.
IT Infrastructure
How the Cloud Can Help Enterprises Become More Sustainable
byJohn Edwards
Oct 23, 2023
4 Min Read
cloud cutout with a lock cutout in front of it
IT Infrastructure
The Pillars of Cloud Infrastructure Security in 2023 and Beyond
byNetwork Computing
Oct 23, 2023
1 Min Read
cloud computing diagram on chalkboard
IT Infrastructure
Apples for Apples: Measuring the Cost of Public vs. Private Clouds
Oct 20, 2023
1 Min Read
eye of a hurricane photo taken in space
IT Infrastructure
Weathering the Storm: A Guide to Preserving Business Continuity
Weathering the Storm: A Guide to Preserving Business Continuity
Oct 19, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byMichael Flannery
Robot inserts the missing puzzle in cloud.
IT Infrastructure
How AI is Transforming Cloud Computing
How AI is Transforming Cloud Computing
Oct 9, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
cloud computing concept
IT Infrastructure
3 Steps to Keep Cloud Growth and Business Value in Step
3 Steps to Keep Cloud Growth and Business Value in Step
Oct 9, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byAnant Adya
Antitrust law book and gavel on a desk.
IT Infrastructure
UK Watchdog Tags Microsoft, Amazon for Cloud Antitrust Probe
UK Watchdog Tags Microsoft, Amazon for Cloud Antitrust Probe
Oct 4, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byShane Snider
Illustration of businessman holding locked cloud.
Cyber Resilience
5 Big Cloud Security Deals Shaping the Industry in 2023
5 Big Cloud Security Deals Shaping the Industry in 2023
Sep 25, 2023
|
5 Slides
byShane Snider
IT Infrastructure
How Many Clouds Does Your Organization Really Need?
How Many Clouds Does Your Organization Really Need?
Sep 25, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
EDGE COMPUTING on modern server room background. Information technology and business concept for resource intensive distributed computing services.
Cloud Computing
Accenture Report: Cloud and Edge Can Foster Reinvention with AI
Accenture Report: Cloud and Edge Can Foster Reinvention with AI
Sep 25, 2023
|
9 Min Read
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
cloud services concept
IT Infrastructure
Unlocking the Value of Cloud Services in the AI/ML Era
Unlocking the Value of Cloud Services in the AI/ML Era
Sep 25, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byRadu Vunvulea
A person standing outside under gray rain clouds holding a red umbrella
IT Infrastructure
How to Respond to a Cloud Service Outage: Preparations to Do Today
How to Respond to a Cloud Service Outage: Preparations to Do Today
Sep 12, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byBrandon Taylor
cloud as a digital kite on a sky blue backdrop that illustrates cloud security or computing.
IT Infrastructure
Fireside Chat: The State of Cloud Security Today Presented by Wiz
Fireside Chat: The State of Cloud Security Today Presented by Wiz
Sep 11, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byBrandon Taylor
dollar sign lifted by balloons in a slightly cloudy sky
IT Infrastructure
FinOps: The Driving Force Behind Effective Cloud Cost Management
FinOps: The Driving Force Behind Effective Cloud Cost Management
Sep 10, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byRavi Khokhar
male clown juggling bowling pins
IT Infrastructure
How to Minimize Multi-Cloud Complexity
How to Minimize Multi-Cloud Complexity
Sep 10, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
IT Infrastructure
The Benefits and Drawbacks of Hybrid Cloud Storage
The Benefits and Drawbacks of Hybrid Cloud Storage
Sep 7, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
Cloud storage concept
IT Infrastructure
Making Sense of the Commodity We Call Storage
Making Sense of the Commodity We Call Storage
Sep 4, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMary E. Shacklett
Nvidia logo on a device
IT Infrastructure
Google Cloud, Nvidia, and Expanding Collaborations in AI
Google Cloud, Nvidia, and Expanding Collaborations in AI
Aug 31, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Cylon from Battlestar Galactica (1978 TV series)
IT Infrastructure
Podcast: Cylons and the Cloud Connectivity Cybersecurity Conundrum
Podcast: Cylons and the Cloud Connectivity Cybersecurity Conundrum
Aug 30, 2023
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
cloud in sky
IT Infrastructure
3 Ways to Maximize Cloud Investments
3 Ways to Maximize Cloud Investments
Aug 27, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJo Debecker
White cloud and seven closed padlocks for technology and computing based security concepts and ideas.
IT Infrastructure
Top Cloud Security Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
Top Cloud Security Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
Aug 27, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
Laws and regulations with padlock on cloud icons on laptop computer, blue tone.
IT Infrastructure
Navigating Geopolitical, Regulatory Challenges for a Successful Cloud Migration
Navigating Geopolitical, Regulatory Challenges for a Successful Cloud Migration
Aug 13, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byRajesh Ganesan
old key lies on an old wooden table, natural textures, the concept of discoveries, secrets, answers
IT Infrastructure
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
Aug 13, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byJohn Edwards
mainframe room
Sponsored Content
Concerned About Legacy Mainframes or Connected Applications?
Concerned About Legacy Mainframes or Connected Applications?
Aug 13, 2023
|
4 Min Read
Cloud computing technology concept
IT Infrastructure
Skills Gap in Cloud Tools: Why It Exists and Ways To Address
Skills Gap in Cloud Tools: Why It Exists and Ways To Address
Aug 10, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byAparna Sharma
Robot holding a cloud
IT Infrastructure
How AI will Help Cloud Practitioners Create Customer Value
How AI will Help Cloud Practitioners Create Customer Value
Aug 3, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byDrew Firment
Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of databases, analytics, and machine learning at AWS, delivers his keynote at AWS Summit NYC
IT Infrastructure
AWS Angles Cloud Resources For Generative AI-Dominated World
AWS Angles Cloud Resources for Generative AI-Dominated World
Jul 30, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Woman hand clicking on API button opening VR interface. Application Programming Interface. Software Development.
IT Infrastructure
How to Build a Successful API Strategy
How to Build a Successful API Strategy
Jul 30, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byRon White, Mark Schena
cloud in form of a dollar sign
IT Infrastructure
Cloud Cost Optimization: 3 Tips From FinOps Leaders
Cloud Cost Optimization: 3 Tips From FinOps Leaders
Jul 27, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byv
VMware Inc. logo of a cloud computing and virtualization technology company is seen on a smartphone and in the background.
IT Infrastructure
What the $61B Broadcom-VMware Deal May Mean to the Cloud Sector
What the $61B Broadcom-VMware Deal May Mean to the Cloud Sector
Jul 16, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
birds in lock formation in clouds
IT Infrastructure
Quick Study: Security and the Cloud
Quick Study: Security and the Cloud
Jul 16, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byJames M. Connolly
Data Compression Concept - The Computational Process of Encoding or Restructuring Data to Reduce its Size
IT Infrastructure
Understanding the Benefits of Computational Storage
Understanding the Benefits of Computational Storage
Jul 12, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Edwards

