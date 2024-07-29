Cloud Strategy in the Wake of the CrowdStrike Outage

Was the cloud the perfect safe haven away from the massive IT outage attributed to CrowdStrike’s mishandled update to Microsoft Windows machines?

The answer is complex and this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt speaks to some of the considerations organizations might make about their cloud strategies in the fallout of the outage that knocked out some 8.5 million devices more than one week ago.

The nature of the cloud, and the options available through many providers, can offer some resources that enterprises want for continuity of operations and IT disaster recovery. This is not to ignore major service outages that cloud providers have faced in separate, unrelated incidences.

Before organizations that stayed on-prem and held out on migration rush to the cloud, John Raven, managing director of Microsoft Cloud transformation with TEKsystems, and Octavian Tanase, chief product officer with Hitachi Vantara, share insights on cloud strategy in this post-outage phase.