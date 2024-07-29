Cloud Strategy in the Wake of the CrowdStrike Outage

Did the cloud enjoy smooth sailing during the CrowdStrike outage or was the cloud still vulnerable to the blue screen nightmare?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

July 29, 2024

Was the cloud the perfect safe haven away from the massive IT outage attributed to CrowdStrike’s mishandled update to Microsoft Windows machines?

The answer is complex and this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt speaks to some of the considerations organizations might make about their cloud strategies in the fallout of the outage that knocked out some 8.5 million devices more than one week ago.

The nature of the cloud, and the options available through many providers, can offer some resources that enterprises want for continuity of operations and IT disaster recovery. This is not to ignore major service outages that cloud providers have faced in separate, unrelated incidences.

Before organizations that stayed on-prem and held out on migration rush to the cloud, John Raven, managing director of Microsoft Cloud transformation with TEKsystems, and Octavian Tanase, chief product officer with Hitachi Vantara, share insights on cloud strategy in this post-outage phase.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
