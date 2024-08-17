The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes

Finding the right hires might be more complicated -- or potentially more efficient -- thanks to artificial intelligence. A recent story by Financial Times spoke of a “flood” of AI-generated job applications overwhelming hiring managers, at times with “clunky” language from ChatGPT.

With job applicants in need of work and hiring managers anxious to find the right fit for their companies, is AI hurting or helping the process? Before this flood of AI-generated applications, there was plenty of talk of using AI to sort through potential hires -- is more AI needed to deal with GenAI resumes?

Are GenAI CVs, resumes, and job applications easy to spot? Is there a heightened concern that new hires might not have the qualifications they list, especially if GenAI is used to create CVs and resumes? How can their skills be verified?

In this episode, Gretchen Jacobi, senior vice president of enterprise with General Assembly (in video, bottom right); Chris Camicas, head of engineering with DataDome (top right); and Josh Bersin, CEO of The Josh Bersin Company (bottom left), discuss what the AI component can mean for both hiring managers and job applicants that want to sort out the job market.

Listen to the full podcast here.