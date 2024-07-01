Is the Hybrid Cloud the New Normal in 2024?

Not only is the hybrid cloud expected to remain the dominant model for the rest of this year, but it is poised to become a business necessity for many more.

July 1, 2024

In the modern day, cloud computing is no longer considered simply as "the Cloud" due to advancements in public and private clouds and, more recently, the creation of the hybrid cloud. In simple terms, the hybrid cloud combines the private cloud and the public cloud in a single IT infrastructure. If executed successfully, businesses are provided with short-term, cost-effective solutions and increased flexibility based on their specific needs.

Companies will adopt this method of cloud deployment for multiple reasons. However, a recent Vanguard report revealed that the main drivers behind hybrid cloud migration are improving operation scalability (50%), business innovation (46%), and migrating data across IT workloads (42%). Therefore, along with the rapid technological advancements of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the hybrid cloud is poised to play a key role in the future of IT infrastructure.

A Brief Look Back: History of the Cloud

The cloud has come a long way since its inception, moving away from a simple data storage solution. Its creation began as a result of traditional computing consuming significant amounts of power and physical space. Leading public cloud providers offered a cost-effective solution, allowing users to easily scale up or down based on demand. Meanwhile, due to security concerns and the introduction of data privacy laws, the private cloud emerged as a way for businesses to maintain strict control over their data.

