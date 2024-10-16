8 Technical Skills Everyone Should Have

The fast pace of modern business and tech innovation means that change is constant. It also means that workers and their employers don’t have the luxury of resting on their laurels when it comes to ongoing skills development. While the skills necessary at any point in time may vary among companies, there are a few technical skills every employee should possess.

“Every employee should be knowledgeable about email, such as setting email signature, adding an account, disable photos in mails, send mass emails, etc. Crafting a presentation [using] Google Slides or PowerPoint is crucial in modern workspaces), sharing and backing [up] files, running updates, and setting antivirus software to protect their computers and delicate professional data,” says Biljana Rakic, VP of human capital at SaaS company CAKE.com. “We also live in era where most of the companies are using business messaging tools like Slack, Teams, [and] Pumble for internal communication and regardless of the fact that probably all the companies have onboarding where the employee will learn how to use those kind of tools, most of them expect that you are familiar with chat tools.

Project management tools have become essential tools in a lot of industries. She also recommends knowing how to use Canva or photo editing for social because they could be a great addition to a resume.

Ghazenfer Mansoor, founder and CEO of app design and development company Technology Rivers also believes digital tools are now the backbone of any successful business.

“Employees must be able to navigate a variety of tools such as cloud platforms, communication applications, and even cyber security measures. In healthcare, where we build most of our custom software, this is important because of strict privacy and security laws,” says Mansoor. “When everyone in the company knows the technology, things work better. Teams work better together, decisions are made faster, and most importantly, costly mistakes are avoided. For example, if people know how to spot phishing emails or manage secure data properly, you've reduced the risk of a security breach at your company.”

However, it’s not about knowing the latest software or a specific platform because a lot of the technology in use today may be obsolete in five years, but if a team knows how to learn, adapt and evolve, the business will stay ahead of the curve.

“The companies that thrive are those that invest in the talents of their people. Whether it's digital skills, data flow, or the ability to get the latest tools, having a tech-savvy workforce is key to success,” says Mansoor. “And with little effort, a company can create a learning culture that helps its employees and its business grow.”

The following are more skills all employees should have.