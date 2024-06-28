Multifactor Authentication Is Not Enough to Protect Cloud Data

Ticketmaster, Santander Bank, and other large firms have suffered data leaks from a large cloud-based service, underscoring that companies need to pay attention to authentication.

June 28, 2024

A cybercriminals group known as UNC5537 has been on a tear.

Over the past month, the ransom gang, possibly related to ShinyHunters or Scattered Spider, stole more than 560 million customer records from Ticketmaster and posted it for sale on its reconstituted leak site, BreachForums, on May 28, asking for $500,000. Two days later, the group claimed to have stolen 30 millions account records from Spain-based Santander Bank, asking for a cool $2 million. Both companies acknowledged the breaches after the postings.

The cause of the data leaks — and at least 163 other breaches — appears not to be a vulnerability but the use of stolen credentials and poor controls on multifactor authentication (MFA), according to a June 10 analysis by incident-response firm Mandiant, part of Google.

"Mandiant's investigation has not found any evidence to suggest that unauthorized access to Snowflake customer accounts stemmed from a breach of Snowflake's enterprise environment," Mandiant stated in its analysis. "Instead, every incident Mandiant responded to associated with this campaign was traced back to compromised customer credentials."

While the theft of data from Snowflake's systems could have been prevented by MFA, the companies' failures go beyond the lack of that single control.

