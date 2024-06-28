In the Wake of Breaches, How and Why Cloud Security Must Change

What ways should cloud security evolve, especially as the impact of the Snowflake breach continues to cascade?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Shane Snider

July 1, 2024

In recent weeks, the fallout associated with the rather notable Snowflake breach put cloud security under heightened scrutiny. Customer data from concert ticket vendors and even data from a Los Angeles school district were allegedly compromised. Rather than dissect just this specific instance, what could and should evolve with cloud security and who needs to take action to drive change?

Do cloud companies hold sole responsibility for keeping bad actors at bay? What role should enterprises play in maintaining security of the resources they entrust to the cloud? Are end-user customers completely at the mercy of security decisions made by either of those groups?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Chaim Mazal, chief security officer, Gigamon; Kat Traxler, principal security researcher, Vectra AI; Joel Moses, distinguished engineer and CTO, platforms and systems, F5; Tsvi Korren, field CTO, Aqua Security; and Shane Snider, senior writer, InformationWeek discuss ways cloud security must evolve.

Listen to the full episode here.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience.

See more from Shane Snider
