As Regulators Escalate Oversight, Who Are the AI Heroes?

With concerns about and regulation of artificial intelligence on the rise, it can be easy to focus on questionable practices associated with the recent boom in AI technology. There can be ways to further AI’s use that include best practices, without putting privacy at risk or stirring other fears.

Lawmakers at the state, national, and international levels continue to draft policy meant to ensure public safety, protect privacy and ownership of original content, fight misinformation, and a plethora of other concerns AI now raises.

But does AI have to be “the bad guy” to be innovative and useful? How much more scrutiny is on the way for AI? Are there uses for AI that do not raise concerns of risk to the public, disruption of society, or harm to creatives behind original content?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Octavian Udrea, chief scientist with Code Metal; Kjell Carlsson, head of AI strategy with Domino Data Lab; and Sohrob Kazerounian, distinguished AI researcher with Vectra AI, share their perspectives on AI development and use with ethics and regard for the public good in mind.

