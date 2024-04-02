The technology sector is synonymous with innovation, but there are a lot of one-hit wonders and fewer organizations that have mastered the art and science of it. It turns out there are many differences between those who consistently innovate and those that don’t when simple things can make all the difference.

“Only a small number of companies understand the business value of their entire portfolio of innovations in bringing an elevated concept to market,” says Trevor Anulewicz, VP, strategy at accelerator Launch by NTT Data. “[C]ompanies struggle with scaling innovations and calculating the value and ROI. They have to have a deep understanding of their ROI at the program level to scale, justify, secure funding and bring the right talent to continue to do this on repeat.”

Once companies are clear on ROI, they can understand what type of innovator and company they want to be. They can also determine where they are in the innovation process and can establish a repeatable system for bringing new ideas to market successfully year after year.

“In today’s competitive landscape, businesses have no choice but to evolve and improve. Organizations need a framework for continuous innovation that helps [them] generate and evaluate breakthrough ideas and rapidly prototype, test and scale promising concepts,” says Anulewicz.

Using a framework also helps identify the blind spots, weak systems, and strategic errors holding the organization back.

“Maturation is what the vast majority of large enterprises need to sustain innovation,” says Anulewicz. “Making it part of the fabric of the culture is how companies succeed in the long run.”

The following are more points that can help companies navigate the pitfalls.