IT Life
Commentary

Answering Broadband Questions in the Infrastructure Investment Bill

The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act directs funds, foresight, and structure to closing the digital divide.
Bob Wallace, Network Computing Contributor
December 03, 2021

There is little doubt the long-awaited passing of President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, which includes unprecedented funding for broadband Internet for all, is a milestone in the economic advancement of America.

But for enterprise IT managers, there are many questions to be answered. When will they be able to review and scrutinize proposals? When will the funding for broadband spending actually be approved? And what will it cost to reach locations that weren’t reachable before?

Further still, will affordable broadband to all change the way enterprises look at the makeup of their workforce? With many more able to work from home part or full-time for the first time, will they need to adjust their corporate network planning?

Read the full article on Network Computing

