RSA Conference Last Look: From VC Investing to Cybersecurity CEOs

The breadth of RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco included a glimpse of venture capital plans in the space and the directions CEOs in cybersecurity want to aim their attention.

Across the industry, defenders have been confronted with a rise in geopolitical-driven attacks, concerted campaigns in disinformation, and finding the right balance to work with AI -- sometimes against AI.

This year’s conference saw numerous celebrity and government players make appearances, as InformationWeek previously reported. In addition to those high-profile keynotes, there was plenty more to discuss about cybersecurity’s current trends and where the sector may need to focus its attention next.

The slideshow that follows includes a gamut of one-on-one meetings, panel discussions, and keynotes that InformationWeek covered during the conference.