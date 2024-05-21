RSA Conference Last Look: From VC Investing to Cybersecurity CEOs
A snapshot look at the need to combat deepfake-fueled social engineering, the rise of a more grounded investment mindset, and the fight to find threats in wireless networks.
May 21, 2024
RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.Photo by Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
The breadth of RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco included a glimpse of venture capital plans in the space and the directions CEOs in cybersecurity want to aim their attention.
Across the industry, defenders have been confronted with a rise in geopolitical-driven attacks, concerted campaigns in disinformation, and finding the right balance to work with AI -- sometimes against AI.
This year’s conference saw numerous celebrity and government players make appearances, as InformationWeek previously reported. In addition to those high-profile keynotes, there was plenty more to discuss about cybersecurity’s current trends and where the sector may need to focus its attention next.
The slideshow that follows includes a gamut of one-on-one meetings, panel discussions, and keynotes that InformationWeek covered during the conference.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
How to Amplify DevOps with DevSecOpsMay 22, 2024
Generative AI: Use Cases and Risks in 2024May 29, 2024
Smart Service ManagementJune 4, 2024
How to Amplify DevOps with DevSecOpsMay 22, 2024
Generative AI: Use Cases and Risks in 2024May 29, 2024
Smart Service ManagementJune 4, 2024
Understanding the Network Underlay: An Unsung Hero of Enterprise Connectivity
The CIO's Guide to IT Automation in 2024: Enabling Innovation & Efficency
LogicGate Named a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023
How Network Monitoring Enables Uptime and a Healthy Data Center
Hybrid Mesh Firewall: An Essential Solution for Today's Distributed Enterprise