RSA Conference Last Look: From VC Investing to Cybersecurity CEOs

A snapshot look at the need to combat deepfake-fueled social engineering, the rise of a more grounded investment mindset, and the fight to find threats in wireless networks.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Shane Snider

May 21, 2024

6 Slides
RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.

RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.Photo by Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

The breadth of RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco included a glimpse of venture capital plans in the space and the directions CEOs in cybersecurity want to aim their attention.

Across the industry, defenders have been confronted with a rise in geopolitical-driven attacks, concerted campaigns in disinformation, and finding the right balance to work with AI -- sometimes against AI.

This year’s conference saw numerous celebrity and government players make appearances, as InformationWeek previously reported. In addition to those high-profile keynotes, there was plenty more to discuss about cybersecurity’s current trends and where the sector may need to focus its attention next.

The slideshow that follows includes a gamut of one-on-one meetings, panel discussions, and keynotes that InformationWeek covered during the conference.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
