Security & Risk Strategy
Commentary

Why Modern Cybersecurity Requires AI

How to hamper the adversary using AI-Powered cybersecurity.
Network Computing
Contributor
November 26, 2021

Cybersecurity has been important since even before the age of dial-up Internet when viruses spread via infected floppy discs. The battle between adversaries and IT professionals is ever escalating. Adversaries create new and different types of malware or attacks, and IT teams deploy new or improved types of defenses to protect their growing data stockpiles.

In the latest round of information security (InfoSec) attacks, adversaries are deploying new types of threats via new vectors and enhancing those attacks with the power of AI. The only way to realistically counter these attacks is to deploy the power of AI in cybersecurity defenses as well.

Read the full article on Network Computing.

