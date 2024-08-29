Keynote Sneak Peek: Forrester Analyst Wants to Empower GenAI Workers Through Knowledge Management

Forrester’s upcoming Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024 is all about unleashing the power of tech, talent, and AI. Principal Analyst Julie Mohr connected with InformationWeek for a video interview for an inside look at some of the topics she’ll cover at the summit.

The summit takes place in person and online beginning September 9-12 in Austin, Texas. In this video interview, Mohr explores her focus on IT operations, including service management, knowledge management, the service desk, and why enterprises should consider transitioning to platform teams.

Does generative AI have the potential to enhance knowledge management? If so, what are the capabilities that will make the biggest impact? Either way, knowledge workers must maintain critical thinking skills to evaluate the trustworthiness of AI-generated content.

Mohr shares a preview of her keynote presentation on the power of AI computing, particularly the intersection of generative AI and knowledge management at Forrester's Technology and Innovation Summit North America 2024.