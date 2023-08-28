informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
InformationWeek Weekly | Your weekly snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry.
Report
Crack the Code to Higher Earnings: Our 2023 Salary Survey Report Reveals All
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
PreviousNext
AI/Machine Learning
3 MIN READ
News

Big Tech Forging Partnerships to Further AI Development Strategies

Players such as LG AI Research and Google Cloud are finding others to partner with in the continuing race for AI supremacy among major tech companies.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Editor
August 28, 2023
Representatives from LG AI Research and Qraft Technologies seated at press conference at the New York Stock Exchange.
Edward Lee (left) and Francis Oh (right) discuss the plans for the LG AI Research -- Qraft collaboration.
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Deep within the halls of the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday evening, LG AI Research and Qraft Technologies signed an agreement to further LG’s efforts in AI applications as well as the creation of financial instruments. It was the latest, but not the only recent collaboration on AI to come to light in tech. Just days prior, Google Cloud and Virtusa announced their own partnership to create a global Generative AI Center of Excellence.

These separate announcements are very different in their details but show that large technology developers are looking to partners with specialized or niche expertise to advance plans to exploit the increasingly competitive AI space.

LG AI Research’s work with Qraft will focus on furthering mutual development in machine learning, data analysis, and natural language processing. Their first project will be in the development of an ETF (exchange-traded fund).

Meanwhile, Google Cloud’s and Virtusa’s plan will include joint research and training to develop solutions that can help enterprises adopt AI tech. That collaboration will also include an investment by Virtusa to train more than 2,000 engineers to work with AI tech from Google Cloud. More is expected to be revealed about the Virtusa and Google Cloud collaboration with the upcoming Google Cloud Next conference.

Hwayoung (Edward) Lee, vice president lead of the AI business development unit with LG AI Research, and Qraft’s APAC (Asia-Pacific) CEO Francis Geeseok Oh discussed at last night’s LG -- Qraft signing some of the reasons for the collaboration.

“We always had a mission to transform investment through AI,” Oh said during the press conference. He explained that Qraft had been developing solutions, such as an AI-generated investment portfolios and AI-powered risk prediction, to serve the financial markets and saw AI as a means to address a host of needs in that sector. “We believe a great amount of mix has to come together for AI and the financial market,” Oh said.

Lee said LG AI Research is a think tank and central research organization within the parent LG group. AI, he said, is being pursued as a resource across many of LG’s companies for such needs as quality assurance, the creation of new materials, and data-driven business decisions. That also included predicting demand from distributors and forecast warehouse levels for companies such as Home Depot, Lee said.

Now LG and Qraft want to see what their joint work with AI can offer the financial markets. “When you input the history of a stock price, the AI model [could] predict the stock price for tomorrow,” Lee said. Naturally LG has been developing its own large language model, Exaone, to rival ChatGPT. One of the differences with Exaone is it shows references for the answers it provides, he said.

Oh said there are some differences in approach that LG and Qraft have that led to a partnership with the hopes of mutual benefit. “For Qraft Technologies, currently we are only using structured data,” he said, which includes financial market data such as macroeconomic variables. LG, Oh said, captures such information as sentiment from use from the market, which could be used to improve the accuracy of predictions. “We found it would be a great complement,” he said.

Lee said this will be LG’s first foray into the US financial market. “We are going into the financial market because there is a wealth of data out there,” he said. “It’s the best way to prove the promise of the times as forecast.” Lee said the joint AI ETF project is expected to be a starting point for further exploration of collaboration with Qraft into provide resources to investment and wealth management.

What to Read Next:

Age of AI: Why Organizations Need a Chief Ethics Officer

Does Your IT Organization Need an AI Team?

Business Leaders: Asking the Right Questions About Generative AI

Cloud Computing & InfrastructureData InnovationFinTechBig DataBig Data Analytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Intel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China Snub
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Podcast: What Makes AI Different from Other Tech Hype?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Bridging the AI Strategy Gap in the C-Suite
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Biometric Data Privacy: Instagram to Pay $68.5M in Class Action Settlement
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
How Can Data Centers Reduce Water Usage and Improve Efficiency?
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Are Public Companies Ready for the New SEC Cybersecurity Rules?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
What India’s Data Protection Law Brings to the Regulatory Mix
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports