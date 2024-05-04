Cloud Security and the Know-Your-Customer Executive Orders

With executive orders from the Biden administration in play, cloud service providers are being called upon for insight into who uses their services to, ostensibly, thwart bad actors from overseas.

Federal authorities want to identify anonymous cyber attackers who try to tap domestic cloud services to launch attacks, but there has been some pushback from aspects of the industry. Some of the complaints against the “know-your-customer” requirements include the potential costs of compliance, effectiveness of the measures, and how it might hurt competition.

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Kyle Dewar, director with Tanium, and Chuck Herrin, field CTO with F5, discuss some of the threats the new rules are aimed at, questions raised about tech companies working more closely with federal authorities, and what this may mean for privacy.

Listen to the full episode here.